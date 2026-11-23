Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marks its 100th anniversary on November 26 with new Bluey, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Hello Kitty balloons plus a Hogwarts Holiday float.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is preparing to celebrate its centennial milestone this Thursday, November 26, 2026, with a grand broadcast starting at 8:30 a.m. across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The 100th anniversary edition promises a spectacular lineup of new balloons and floats that mark a historic evolution for the iconic New York City tradition. Viewers can expect a high-energy celebration of a century of holiday entertainment, complete with surprise character appearances and elaborate thematic designs.

NBC and Peacock are expanding the pre-parade excitement by airing Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the evening of Wednesday, November 25. The hour-long special, hosted by Jack McBrayer, will provide audiences with an exclusive backstage look at the new and returning giants that will soon dominate the streets. This special broadcast serves as a vital preview, allowing fans to appreciate the craftsmanship and scale of the inflatable stars before the main event begins.

Also read Macy's Honors Fiona at 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade

The star-studded balloon lineup for the 100th anniversary includes several highly anticipated first-time debuts that reflect diverse pop culture franchises. Fans of animated series can look forward to seeing Bluey, credited to the BBC, alongside the video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog. The lineup also introduces Hello Kitty in a special Big Apple design by Sanrio, Inc., and the beloved Peanuts characters Joe Cool and Woodstock, credited to Peanuts Worldwide.

Disney makes a significant splash with the addition of Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, bringing a classic magical touch to the parade route. Alongside these major headliners, the parade features two new mid-sized balloons that add variety to the aerial display. Billie Brightpaw, credited directly to Macy's, joins Underdog, a new character from Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation, offering a mix of original and studio-driven imagery.

Further expanding the aerial roster, the Balloonfest preview event revealed Buckaroo Bob the Minion, credited to Illumination, adding another layer of character variety to the lineup. These balloons were displayed in full view at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the Balloonfest on November 7, 2026. Photographs captured by Eugene Gologursky for Getty Images showcased the intricate details and massive scale of these designs as they were prepared for inflation.

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The parade route will also be illuminated by a fresh selection of new floats that debuted at Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, on November 17, 2026. Among the notable additions is the Hogwarts Holiday float, which brings the magical world of HBO to the streets. This feature allows viewers to experience the enchantment of the wizarding world in a festive, Thanksgiving-themed presentation.

Commercial partners and cultural tributes are also prominently featured in this year's float lineup. Mr. Peanut's Power Plant by PLANTERS Brand offers a playful nod to the snack food legacy, while Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO! provides a dynamic travel-themed spectacle. Additional floats include Dashing All The Way by DoorDash, which celebrates the delivery giant's role in holiday gatherings.

Tributes to parade history and service members round out the float roster, ensuring a balanced and inclusive celebration. Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's honors the artistic legacy of the parade's creator, while Macy's Parade All-Stars pays homage to past legends. Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs adds a patriotic and heartwarming element to the procession.

The visual spectacle was fully revealed during the Moonachie float debut, where Eugene Gologursky captured the grandeur of these moving art pieces. Images from the event highlight the intricate construction and vibrant colors that define the modern Macy's aesthetic. These floats are designed to engage both live spectators and television audiences with their sheer size and thematic depth.

Television Editor Ray Flook, who has covered the parade since 2018, notes that the 100th edition stands out due to the sheer volume of new content. The combination of new balloons and floats creates a sense of novelty that has not been seen in decades. This milestone allows Macy's to showcase its ability to keep the parade fresh while respecting its long-standing traditions.

Viewers planning to watch the broadcast can tune in to NBC, Peacock, or Telemundo for comprehensive coverage. The multi-platform availability ensures that audiences across different demographics can participate in the celebration. Jack McBrayer's hosting duties on the pre-parade special add a layer of familiar warmth to the event.

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The countdown to the 100th parade is in full swing, with final preparations underway in New York and New Jersey. The transition from the Balloonfest previews to the parade route promises to be seamless and exciting. Families and fans alike are gearing up for a day of entertainment that bridges generations.

The integration of modern pop culture icons with traditional parade elements signals a new era for the event. Characters like Bluey and Sonic appeal to younger audiences, while marquee characters like Mickey and Hello Kitty retain broad appeal. This strategic mix ensures the parade remains relevant and engaging for a global audience.

As the date of November 26 approaches, anticipation continues to build among television viewers and parade enthusiasts. The detailed sneak peeks provided by Macy's have set a high standard for the actual event. The craftsmanship on display in East Rutherford and Moonachie suggests a visually stunning parade.

The historical significance of the 100th anniversary cannot be overstated. It marks a century of bringing communities together through holiday cheer. The new additions reflect the evolving cultural landscape while maintaining the core spirit of the parade.

Macy's commitment to showcasing new talent and stories through its floats and balloons underscores its role as a cultural institution. The partnership with major studios like Disney, Universal, and HBO highlights the collaborative nature of the event. These collaborations bring fresh narratives to the traditional format.

The broadcast schedule ensures maximum accessibility for viewers across all time zones. The 8:30 a.m. start time allows for a leisurely morning of watching the parade unfold. The companion special on the night before provides additional context and backstage insights.

Ultimately, the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade represents a culmination of a century of innovation. The new balloons and floats are testaments to the creativity and dedication of the teams involved. Viewers are in for a treat as they witness this historic milestone unfold.