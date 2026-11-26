NBC, Macy's and New York City moved the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, due to a severe nor'easter. The network will air the 2025 parade on Thanksgiving morning as a substitute.

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its history, moved from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, because of a severe nor'easter hitting New York City.

The decision was made by the city of New York, Macy's and NBC, according to an NBC spokesperson. In a Nov. 25 statement, the spokesperson said the parade was moved in the interest of safety for both participants and spectators. More details are expected to follow. The announcement marks the first postponement since the parade debuted in 1924.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Moved to Nov 28 Due to Severe Weather

Macy's Parade Centennial Postponement

The Thanksgiving Day staple has been cancelled three times in its 100-year history, from 1942 to 1944, due to World War II. This year's centennial celebration had been set for Thursday, but the coastal storm posed a major safety concern for the millions of New Yorkers who watch in person and the thousands of performers who take part. Macy's expressed gratitude to the many people who bring the parade to living rooms every Thanksgiving.

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A spokesperson told MSNOW, Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday. Viewers at home will still have parade entertainment on Thanksgiving. NBC, which broadcasts the celebration, will telecast the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones.

That rebroadcast gives families a way to mark the holiday while waiting for the rescheduled 100th parade. Last November's parade included performances from Wicked singer Cynthia Erivo, K-Pop Demon Hunters group HUNTR/X and classic rockers Foreigner, among other highlights. The 2025 broadcast offers a look back at those moments before the milestone 2026 event arrives two days later than planned.

Thanksgiving TV Sitcom Specials

For those who want more Thanksgiving television, NBC's sitcom Friends owns the holiday with 10 Thanksgiving episodes across its 10 seasons. They include The One Where Underdog Gets Away, The One with the List, The One with the Football and The One with Chandler in a Box.

The list continues with The One with All the Thanksgivings, The One Where Ross Got High, The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs, The One with the Rumor, The One with Rachel's Other Sister and more. The One with the Rumor features Brad Pitt as Will, an old school friend Monica invites to dinner without knowing he dislikes Rachel. Gossip Girl also served Thanksgiving with drama.

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Its episodes include Blair Waldorf Must Pie, The Magnificent Archibalds, Gaslit and It's Really Complicated. Season 3's The Treasure of Serena Madre seats nearly every character around one table as secrets are exposed and friendships are tested. Modern Family had six Thanksgiving episodes in its 11-season run, including Punkin Chunkin, Three Turkeys, Phil's Sexy, Sexy House, Thanksgiving Jamboree and Winner Winner Turkey Dinner. Cheers delivered the Season 5 gem Thanksgiving Orphans, in which Diane convinces Carla to host a potluck.

Classic Thanksgiving Films and Specials

In 1973, Charles Schulz released A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, in which the striped-shirt hero puts on an impromptu feast of buttered toast, popcorn and jelly beans. Gilmore Girls fans cite A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving, where Lorelai ruins the holiday with her big mouth and Sookie gets drunk while deep frying the turkey. The 1987 film Planes, Trains and Automobiles stars Steve Martin and John Candy as two men trying to get home for the holiday despite delay after delay.

In 2007, Eli Roth wrote and directed a fake Thanksgiving trailer for Grindhouse, and 16 years later he brought the slasher to life with Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae and Gina Gershon. With the 100th Macy's parade now set for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, the holiday week still offers a full slate of parades, sitcoms and films. The rescheduled celebration will bring the centennial spectacle to New York City two days after Thanksgiving.