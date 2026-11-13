Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 Lineup Announced

Macy's announces the 2026 Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup featuring Megan Mooney, Teddy Swims, RIIZE, and a Dolly Parton tribute for the 100th anniversary.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to redefine a century of television tradition with a star-studded 2026 performer lineup announced on Friday, November 13. The annual spectacle will travel through Manhattan on November 27, 2026, culminating at the flagship store on 34th Street in New York City, featuring top-tier musical acts and beloved television personalities.

Headliners and Musical Performers

Megan Mooney and Teddy Swims will deliver major musical performances backed by the iconic facade of the Macy's flagship location on 34th Street in New York City. The 2026 lineup expands beyond traditional pop to include EJAE of the girl group HUNTR/X, the K-pop boy band RIIZE, country star JoJo, and rock act Smash Mouth. Additional musical talent includes the Indigo Girls, Natasha Bedingfield, Blues Traveler, Feid, Icona Pop, II Volo, Wyclef Jean, Natalie Merchant, and DEVO.

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Comedians and Television Personalities

Television personalities will bring festive cheer to the parade route while riding on various floats. Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon, and The Roots are confirmed to appear, alongside comedian Keke Palmer. The list of celebrity participants also includes Mckenna Grace, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, Holly Robinson Peete, and Rodney Peete.

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100th Anniversary and Tribute Significance

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the event, prompting Chief Marketing Officer Sharon Otterman to state that Macy's is creating a celebration of unprecedented scale. Otterman emphasized that the parade brings together iconic entertainers and emerging talent, artistry and imagination, hometown pride, cherished traditions, and the thrill of discovering something new. A special tribute to Dolly Parton will be led by Megan Hilty, following the country icon's death at the age of 80 earlier this year.

Broadcast Details and Hosting Lineup

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will once again helm the NBC broadcast of the special. The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Further performers and Broadway stars are scheduled to be announced as the big day draws nearer, with Santa Claus closing out the event as is tradition. Last year's parade featured performers such as Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, Ciara, Conan Gray, Busta Rhymes, Foreigner, and Debbie Gibson.