The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Nov 27, 2025, on NBC. It features Megan Moroney, Queen Latifah, and RIIZE along a 2.5-mile NYC route ending at Herald Square.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled for Thursday, November 27, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in New York City. This milestone anniversary broadcast will air live on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock for viewers across all U.S. time zones. The event transforms Midtown Manhattan into a massive outdoor stage, drawing millions of spectators to the streets while reaching an even larger global television audience.

2026 Parade Route and Street Closures

The parade covers a 2.5-mile journey through the heart of Manhattan, starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side. The route proceeds south along the edge of Central Park to Columbus Circle before turning east onto Central Park South. From there, the procession moves down Sixth Avenue, turning west at 34th Street to conclude in front of the flagship Macy's store at Herald Square.

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Specific street closures are enforced by the New York Police Department (NYPD) at the discretion of officials, with certain roads closed as early as the day before Thanksgiving. Key closure zones include Central Park West between 81st and 86th Streets, and 85th, 83rd, 81st, 76th, 74th, 71st, 62nd, and 59th Streets along various corridors. Additional closures affect 34th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues, 36th and 39th Streets between Broadway and 8th Avenue, and 58th, 57th, 54th, 51st, 48th, 46th, 43rd, 40th, and 37th Streets between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue.

2026 Celebrity Performers and Lineup

Almost two dozen artists are slated to perform during this year's broadcast, featuring a diverse mix of musical genres and entertainment icons. The confirmed lineup includes country music star Megan Moroney, pop vocalist Teddy Swims, and legendary actress and singer Queen Latifah. The musical performances will also highlight global trends with appearances from Colombian singer Feid and the K-pop group RIIZE.

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This star-studded roster represents the evolution of the parade from its humble beginnings in 1924 to its current status as a global spectacle. The performance segment is designed to complement the visual grandeur of the event, which has long been defined by its massive balloons, dazzling floats, and memorable historical moments. The combination of live musical acts and aerial visuals continues to be a central pillar of the Thanksgiving celebration in New York.

Weather Threats and Broadcast Details

A developing coastal storm is targeting the East Coast during the Thanksgiving period, posing potential risks to the event. Residents and visitors should prepare for heavy rain, coastal flooding, and gusty winds that could impact the parade atmosphere in New York City. These weather conditions add a layer of uncertainty to the outdoor procession, though the broadcast will proceed as planned.

Viewers planning to watch from home can tune into NBC, Telemundo, and the streaming platform Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. across all time zones. The broadcast ensures that those unable to line the streets can still experience the full scope of the 100th anniversary celebration. The event remains a defining cultural moment for the city, merging holiday tradition with contemporary pop culture on a massive scale.