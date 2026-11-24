Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026 with new floats and Broadway shows. Learn how to watch NBC coverage on November 26.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate its centennial in 2026, marking a major milestone for the New York City holiday tradition. The department store chain is preparing extensive programming for the 100th anniversary event. This broadcast will air live on NBC and Telemundo. Viewers can also stream the coverage on Peacock. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2026.

2026 Broadcast Schedule and Timing

NBC will begin its live coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on November 26, 2026. The telecast is expected to run for approximately three and a half hours. This timing allows families to watch the parade as part of their Thanksgiving morning routine. The network is leveraging its multi-platform strategy to reach viewers on television and digital devices simultaneously.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade weather: Strong wind gusts could restrict balloons

New Floats and Character Lineup

The 100th anniversary parade will feature eight new floats. These additions bring the total number of floats in the procession to 28 for the 2026 event. One of the highlighted new floats is Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes, sponsored by Macy's. This float showcases classic characters including Popeye, Olive Oyl, Swee'Pea, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Bullwinkle J. Moose. These icons represent the long history of the parade's balloon and float design.

Broadway Performances and Medley Format

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade traditionally serves as a showcase for Broadway productions. Past events have featured three to five separate medleys from different shows. The 2026 edition will depart from this format. Instead of standalone acts, the parade will present a single 10-minute All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration. Performers from nine different Broadway shows will participate in this unified medley. This change aims to consolidate the theatrical portion of the broadcast into one extended segment.

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Weather Concerns and Balloon Safety

Forecasters warn of a coastal storm affecting New York City on Thanksgiving Day. The storm threatens heavy rain and wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph. These conditions pose a significant risk to the helium balloons. The New York City Mayor noted at a November 23 news conference that there is a significant chance the balloons could be grounded. Officials will make the final decision regarding the balloons on Thanksgiving Day.

Historical Context and Viewer Sentiment

The 99th annual parade occurred on Thursday, November 27, and featured hosts Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, and Savannah Guthrie. That edition drew mixed reactions from viewers on social media. Some comments on X expressed frustration with the length of the broadcast. Despite some viewer criticism, the parade remains a major cultural event. The centennial in 2026 is expected to bring heightened national attention to the tradition. Safety protocols will be strictly enforced if wind speeds exceed limits.