Organizers postpone the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday due to a dangerous storm forecast. The historic event will now proceed on November 29, 2025, with all original performances and celebrity participants remaining unchanged.

The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been officially postponed from its traditional Thursday slot to Saturday, November 29, 2025. Organizers announced the delay on Wednesday to ensure the safety of participants and spectators ahead of a severe storm system forecasted to impact the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day. The iconic procession will still conclude at the Macy's flagship store in Herald Square, Manhattan, with all scheduled performances and celebrity appearances remaining intact.

Storm Forecast Drives Parade Delay Decision

The primary catalyst for moving the celebration is a grim weather outlook predicted by the National Weather Service. A powerful storm system is expected to inundate the New York City area with heavy rain, intense winds, and coastal flooding on November 27, 2025. Macy's representatives stated that after close consultation with city partners and the New York Police Department, the decision was made to shift the event to avoid these dangerous conditions. Despite the late change, inflation of the giant balloons had already begun before the postponement was confirmed.

Also read NBC Tracking Storm Due To Hit 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

New Date and Schedule for Thanksgiving Celebration

The parade will now commence on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET, providing a two-day buffer from the original Thanksgiving date. This adjustment allows the organizers to bypass the peak of the storm while still delivering the full spectacle to millions of viewers and fans. The delay marks a rare deviation from the schedule, given that the parade has been a consistent holiday tradition for nearly a century. Only in exceptional circumstances, such as wartime or extreme weather, has the event been altered or canceled in its long history.

Star-Studded Lineup Remains Unchanged

The historic parade will continue to feature a massive array of performers and celebrity guests despite the date shift. Chart-topping stars Megan Mooney and Teddy Swims are set to perform in the procession, which marches from the Upper West Side to Herald Square. Tony and Grammy-nominated Broadway star Megan Hilty will lead a special tribute to the late Dolly Parton, who passed away in August at the age of 80. Her performance is expected to be a highlight of the rescheduled event, honoring the music icon with a dedicated segment.

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K-Pop and Broadway Icons Join the Procession

The lineup includes a diverse mix of international and domestic talent, ensuring the parade remains a global cultural event. EJAE of the K-Pop Demon Hunters girl group HUNTR/X will appear alongside Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon, and The Roots. Other notable acts include JoJo, Keke Palmer, Smash Mouth, Mckenna Grace, and the K-pop boy band RIIZE. The Indigo Girls, Natasha Bedingfield, Feid, Icona Pop, Wyclef Jean, Jamie Miller, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Melissa Joan Hart, and Holly Robinson Peete are also scheduled to participate in the floats and performances.

Historical Context of Weather-Related Changes

Weather has historically played a significant role in the operational decisions of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The balloons were last grounded in 1971 due to severe weather, establishing a precedent for prioritizing safety over schedule. City regulations strictly dictate that balloons can only fly when wind speeds remain below 23 mph, a rule that has been enforced to prevent accidents. The parade, which first marched the streets of New York City in 1924, has only been canceled twice, in 1942, 1943, and 1944, due to World War II material restrictions. This recent postponement highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing tradition with modern weather unpredictability.