Get the complete guide to the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation on the Upper West Side. View times, route maps, and broadcast info.

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation is taking place on Wednesday, November 25, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This free public event serves as the major prelude to the 100th anniversary of the iconic parade, which will officially begin on Thursday, November 26, 2025. The inflation site is located on the Upper West Side of New York City, specifically outside the American Museum of Natural History between West 77th Street and West 81st Street.

Official Event Schedule and Route Details

The official Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will commence at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2025, and conclude at 12:00 p.m. The procession begins at the intersection of West 77th Street and Central Park West. From this starting point, the balloons, floats, and marching bands will travel along Central Park West down to West 59th Street. The route then circles around Columbus Circle and proceeds east along Central Park South before turning south onto Sixth Avenue. The parade finishes at the historic Macy's Herald Square located at West 34th Street.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: Date, Time, Route, and Performers

Street Closures and Traffic Restrictions

To accommodate the massive inflatables and the crowds expected for the 100th anniversary, significant street closures are in effect. Central Park West is closed from West 72nd Street to West 86th Street beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and remains closed until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 26. Additionally, all streets running between West 72nd Street and West 85th Street are closed from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue during the same timeframe, starting at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday and ending at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Broadcast Plans and Media Coverage

NBC New York and Telemundo 47 have announced comprehensive live broadcasts of the balloon inflation to allow viewers to enjoy the event from home. The English language broadcast will air on News 4 New York and all NBC New York streaming platforms starting at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25. The Spanish language broadcast will be available on Telemundo 47 at 4:00 p.m. on the same day. NBC 4 New York anchor Gilma Avalos will co-host with Adam Kuperstein, featuring reports from Kay Angrum and weather analysis from Dave Price. Telemundo 47 anchors Rosarina Bretón and David Rodríguez will lead the Spanish coverage with contributions from Yessi Hernández, Yolanda Vásquez, and Luis Gerardo Núñez.

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New and Returning Parade Inflatables

The 100th edition of the parade will feature a record-breaking 100 inflatables and floats, alongside ten marching bands and numerous performance groups. Several major characters are making their debut or return. The new balloons include Bluey, Buckaroo Bob from Minions, Hello Kitty, Joe Cool & Woodstock, and the Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey. Returning favorites include Felix the Cat and the historic Blue Hippopotamus. Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation's Underdog will also fly in the parade, wearing a blue cape for the first time since 1984. NBC New York reporter Gus Rosendale notes that wind speeds on Thursday will determine if the balloons fly, with no backup plan for high winds.

Spectator Viewing Locations and Guide

Fans looking to watch the parade without the largest crowds of Thanksgiving Day can attend the inflation event on Wednesday. For the main parade on Thursday, the best viewing spots include Central Park West between West 60th Street and West 77th Street, Central Park South, and Sixth Avenue between West 38th Street and Central Park South. The event welcomes Santa Claus and marks the start of the holiday season in New York City. Spectators can expect a family-friendly atmosphere with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content available during the live broadcasts. The parade is celebrated as a tradition heavily influenced by immigrant communities, with NBC New York's Jennifer Vázquez providing historical context on its origins.