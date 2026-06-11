Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 100th Anniversary Highlights

Macy's celebrates its 100th Thanksgiving Parade with 100 inflatables and Felix the Cat revival on November 26, drawing millions of viewers and spectators in Manhattan.

Macy's is preparing to host the 100th edition of the Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 26, marking a century of tradition with a massive spectacle in New York City. The centennial celebration features approximately 100 inflatables and 52 floats moving along the traditional route through Manhattan. This milestone event serves as both a cultural institution and a significant commercial engine for the retailer.

Centennial Lineup and Balloon Details

The 2026 parade roster includes revived classic balloons such as Felix the Cat and Underdog, alongside new additions like Bluey and Buckaroo Bob the Minion. Felix the Cat returns as the very first character balloon introduced during the parade's inception in 1927. Underdog, who appeared in every parade from 1965 through 1984, also makes a comeback alongside the character Joe Cool with Woodstock.

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Production elements include 31 clown crews and seven marching bands accompanying the parade. Organizers have also introduced hybrid balloon-vehicles known as balloonicles to the lineup. The event begins at 77th Street and Central Park West and follows a 2.5-mile route down to the Macy's Herald Square flagship store at 34th Street.

Broadcast Schedule and Television Viewership

The live telecast airs on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon across all time zones on November 26. Hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will lead the broadcast from the TODAY studio. A Spanish-language simulcast is available on Telemundo, and an encore presentation airs at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

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Last year's broadcast attracted a record 34.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched entertainment telecast of the year. The event also drew 3.5 million spectators to the streets of Manhattan. A primetime special titled Countdown to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on November 25 to build anticipation for the centennial.

Historical Roots and Commercial Impact

The parade began in 1924 as a Christmas-season promotion to drive foot traffic to the newly opened one-million-square-foot flagship store. Balloons were introduced three years later, and the event was first broadcast nationally in 1947. It was suspended from 1942 to 1944 due to wartime material restrictions. The procession continues to funnel global attention to the Macy's brand and Midtown Manhattan.

Macy's Studios, an in-house team of painters, carpenters, and engineers, builds the parade year-round to maintain production quality. The event provides Peacock with appointment-viewing content that drives subscriptions and reduces churn. Telemundo extends the reach to demographics that advertisers value highly.

Spectator Logistics and City Impact

New York City benefits from significant tourism and hospitality spillover despite absorbing security costs. The Thanksgiving Eve balloon inflation event offers a free alternative for families unable to secure street spots. Spectators should arrive early and gather from 6 a.m. along Central Park West between 61st and 75th Streets.

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The lineup strategy balances heritage characters with modern pop culture to stay relevant. The 2025 parade featured 26 celebrity performers, and this year's roster remains unannounced. The event continues to be a major driver of retail interest at the start of the holiday season.