Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its centennial with over 100 inflatables, including nine new debut characters like Joe Cool and Hello Kitty, crafted in a specialized New Jersey facility.

Macy's is preparing for a historic milestone this year as the organization celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event will feature a record-breaking lineup of more than 100 inflatables, a significant increase from the usual count of 50 to 60 balloons. This expansion includes giant and smaller balloons, inflatable costumes, and characters mounted on floats, with nine new giant and featured-size balloons making their first appearance.

Massive Production Scale and New Inflatables

Bringing beloved cartoon characters from concept art to 50 feet above New York City streets requires immense logistical coordination. Brendan Kennedy, the director of creative production at Macy's, explained to The Post that the company manages nearly every step of the operation in-house. This hands-on approach ensures that the spectacle remains consistent with the brand's century-long tradition of excellence and visual impact.

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The scale of this year's celebration allows for a broader range of characters, balancing nostalgic icons with modern pop-culture favorites. Spectators can expect to see returns of classics like Underdog and Felix the Cat, alongside the debut of Joe Cool, the laid-back alter ego of Snoopy. Other returning favorites include Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, while the parade continues to embrace newer trends, following the success of last year's Derpy Tiger from KPop Demon Hunters.

In-House Creation at Moonachie Facility

The creative process begins far from the streets of New York. Macy's operates a massive 72,000-square-foot production facility in Moonachie, New Jersey, where teams of artisans construct the parade's floats and balloons. This centralization allows the company to maintain strict quality control over the engineering, materials, and artistic details that define each inflatable character.

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Creating a single balloon is a meticulous endeavor that takes approximately six months from initial design to final production. Brendan Kennedy noted that the initial design phase can take two weeks to a month, followed by 40 to 90 days of engineering. The physical fabrication phase adds another month or two to the timeline, with a dedicated team of 30 people working together to ensure every detail is perfect.

The design phase starts with concept art on paper or an iPad, where artists and the balloon team collaborate to settle on the character's pose. This pose must capture the personality of the character while accounting for how it will move through the air. Once the pose is locked, the team creates a digital 3D model to refine proportions, colors, and structure before moving to physical production.

Hand-Painted Artistry and Engineering

A crucial distinction exists between a character looking good on a screen and functioning as a giant inflatable. The team creates a pattern that breaks the character into individual pieces, which are then cut, aligned, and heat-seamed together using specialized machinery. The surface of a balloon starts as an off-white, beige-like color, meaning every bit of its signature appearance must be added by hand.

Brendan Kennedy emphasized that all balloons are hand-painted, comparing the task to Michelangelo tackling the Sistine Chapel ceiling. The challenge is intensified because the canvas is filled with air and moves constantly. Artists physically rotate the balloons, using ladders and scissor lifts to reach higher details, ensuring that the final product is visually stunning from every angle.

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This year's lineup features popular characters like Kermit the Frog and Hello Kitty, the latter of whom is expected to draw significant attention from Sanrio fans. The inclusion of Joe Cool marks a significant moment for Macy's long-standing partnership with Peanuts. Kennedy expressed his excitement about working on the new Snoopy character, highlighting the iconic status of bringing a new Peanuts design to the parade.

Rigorous Safety Testing and Flight Checks

Before any character takes to the sky, it must pass a series of rigorous flight tests to ensure safety and stability. The first test traditionally takes place indoors in a stadium, where teams evaluate the balloon's appearance, movement, and handling lines. This controlled environment allows engineers to make adjustments to the position and structure before the balloon faces real-world conditions.

After indoor assessments, the balloons undergo outdoor testing in actual weather conditions. This step is critical for verifying how the inflatables handle wind, temperature changes, and physical stress during movement. The combination of indoor precision and outdoor reality checks ensures that the 100th anniversary parade will proceed smoothly and safely for millions of viewers.