Macy's Summer Essentials: Discounts Up to 50% Off, Brands Like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan

Macy's is offering up to 50% off from May 20 to May 25, making it a prime time to invest in summer essentials. Among the rarely discounted brands on sale are Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Avec Les Filles, and more.

is here, and I'm filling my cart with every summer piece I've been impatiently waiting to go on sale. And I'm not the only one — with Macy's discounted up to 50% off from May 20 to May 25, there's never been a better time to invest in wardrobe staples you'll live in all season long.

With rarely discounted brands like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Avec Les Filles and more up for grabs, you can finally invest in those elevated summer pieces that rarely get marked down. Shop these 19 Macy's summer essentials worth adding to your closet now





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Summer Sale Macy's Sale Discount Clothing Shoes Accessories Brands Summer Essentials

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