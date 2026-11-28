The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade featured a Broadway medley that triggered backlash from conservative viewers over The Rocky Horror Show inclusion.

Conservative critics directed sharp criticism at The Rocky Horror Show during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday, calling the musical number inappropriate for a family-oriented children's television event. The controversy erupted shortly after the broadcast, which aired live on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, drawing immediate attention to the sexual themes and costuming associated with Richard O'Brien's cult classic work.

The Broadway Medley Triggered Conservative Backlash

Organizers for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade condensed nine Broadway shows into a single ten-minute medley, a decision that sparked debate among theater enthusiasts and general viewers alike. While the performance aimed to celebrate Broadway's historical presence in the parade, many social media users argued that the segment diminished the overall prestige of the musical productions. The selection of The Rocky Horror Show as a focal point of this medley immediately drew the loudest and most sustained complaints from right-leaning and Trump-aligned audiences on digital platforms.

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Rocky Horror Show Themes Divided Viewer Reactions

The NBC performance highlighted the sexuality and stage legacy of The Rocky Horror Show, featuring a tribute vibe that recalled the work of Tim Curry. Critics on social media expressed outrage over the show's history of exploring provocative themes, pointing to famous songs such as Sweet Transvestite and Touch-A-Touch-A-Touch-A-Touch Me. One viewer questioned the timing of the segment, stating that only five seconds of The Music Man were shown to attract children before the broadcast switched to The Rocky Horror Picture Show content, which they labeled as perverse for a family audience.

Social Media Outrage Targets Parade Content Standards

Conservative critics took to social media to condemn the appearance of The Rocky Horror Show, arguing that the costumes and performance style were unsuitable for a daytime holiday event. Another user expressed confusion over the content, asking what NBC was thinking by including such material in a program intended for children. Additional complaints described the actors as appearing naked or overly exposed, labeling the performance as sick and inappropriate for the young viewers tuning in for the annual Thanksgiving tradition.

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Broader Broadway Celebration Amidst the Controversy

Despite the targeted backlash against one specific musical, the broader medley served as a musical journey through some of Broadway's best productions. The casts from these various shows came together to pay tribute to the generations of performers and theater lovers who have made the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade an unforgettable part of the American cultural experience. The segment was designed to highlight the enduring partnership between Broadway and the parade, even as it faced scrutiny over the specific choices made within the ten-minute runtime.

Parade Highlights and Future Entertainment Updates

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade also featured other significant moments that proceeded without similar controversy. The event kicked off with a performance by music sensation Raye, who brought the song Joy to the morning broadcast. Netflix characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie from KPop Demon Hunters returned to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the parade. Additionally, The Amazing Spider-Man balloon, based on the classic design by artist John Romita Sr., made a notable return to the streets of New York City.