A powerful nor'easter and widespread winter weather force the cancellation of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade while impacting travel across 11 US states including Missouri and New York.

Thanksgiving travel across the United States is being severely disrupted by a powerful nor'easter that has forced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City from Thursday to Saturday. The storm system is pounding the East Coast with heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal flooding, while simultaneously blanketing parts of the central and western U.S. with accumulating snow. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a slew of winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings, with impacts expected to begin on or continue through Thanksgiving across 11 specific states.

Severe Weather Impacts on Key States

Missouri parts have already been covered by several inches of snow, with up to 8 additional inches set to fall throughout the holiday. Photos and videos shared on social media showed the winter wonderland across southeastern Missouri, but the weather has proven disruptive with cars getting stuck and more than 150,000 Missourians left without power. An ice rink in Wentzville, Missouri collapsed under the heavy snow, prompting an indefinite closure according to news reports. A winter storm warning and winter-weather advisory remains in place across the state, with meteorologists urging people to delay all travel if possible. The NWS office in St. Louis stated in the winter storm warning that if travel is absolutely necessary, drivers should exercise extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed to Saturday Due to Nor'easter

Southwestern Illinois is also getting clipped by the same storm that blanketed Missouri in snow. The NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky issued winter-weather advisories for southwestern Illinois, including Perry, Illinois. Up to 2 inches of additional snow could fall through noon Central time on Thanksgiving, complicating travel plans for residents and visitors alike. In far northeastern Arkansas, a winter-weather advisory has been issued with up to 1 inch of additional snowfall expected through 4 p.m. local time Thanksgiving afternoon. Tennessee is also facing disruptive snow, with the NWS offices in Memphis and Nashville issuing winter-weather advisories. Up to 2 inches of additional snowfall is possible for Tennessee, creating hazardous travel conditions as the state experiences an unusually early round of accumulating snowfall.

East Coast Storm Warnings and Advisories

New York is under several weather-related warnings, including a winter-weather advisory and wind warnings. For the winter-weather conditions, meteorologists warned of freezing rain in areas above 1,500 feet elevation, including northern Warren and Hamilton counties. Hazardous conditions will begin as early as 4 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving afternoon. Vermont is included within the New York warning, with the same advisory being issued for Bennington and western Windham counties. New Hampshire faces an ice threat on Thanksgiving, with meteorologists in Gray, Maine issuing a winter-weather advisory that encompasses the northern part of New Hampshire. Portions of south central, west central, and western Maine are also included in the advisory, which warns of less than one-tenth of an inch of ice.

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Maine was included in the same warning as New Hampshire. Meteorologists said conditions could begin to deteriorate on Thanksgiving evening, at around 7 p.m. local time and continue through Friday. The NWS Gray stated in the winter-weather advisory that the hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions, which is especially true on untreated side roads. These warnings highlight the immediate danger posed by the nor'easter to the region's infrastructure and daily activities.

Western Storm Systems and Mountain Warnings

Parts of the Pacific Northwest are also expecting snow, including Washington state. NWS offices in Seattle and Spokane issued winter storm warnings that will remain in effect through Thanksgiving. Up to 14 inches of snow is possible above 5,000 feet elevation in western Okanogan County. The warning will remain in effect through early Friday morning. The NWS Spokane said in the warning that travel could be very difficult across Washington Pass. Snowfall rates late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning could approach one inch per hour at times. The NWS Seattle warned that the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit counties could see up to 12 inches through 4 a.m. Pacific time on Friday, adding significant risk to regional transportation networks.

NWS offices in Missoula and Great Falls issued winter-weather advisories for northwestern Montana, with up to 4 inches of additional snowfall expected from Thursday morning into Friday morning. The combined effect of these systems creates a complex weather landscape across the country. The disruption of major events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade underscores the severity of the situation. Travelers are advised to monitor local NWS updates closely as conditions evolve rapidly across the affected states.