Macy’s Balloonfest unveils seven new balloons joining their Thanksgiving Day Parade

This Thanksgiving, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Thursday, November 26, marking its 100th parade through New York City.

This Thanksgiving, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Thursday, November 26, marking its 100th parade through New York City.

“This is a once-in-a-century milestone,” said Kathleen Wright, Macy’s Studios Director of Production Operations. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy it with us, and celebrate Thanksgiving with all of us on the streets of New York. ” Each year, Macy’s adds new Balloons to the Parade lineup to keep up with new trends and pop culture. Ahead of the Parade’s milestone march, they debuted and tested seven new balloons, joining the holiday tradition at Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium.

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The seven new additions included five large character balloons. Bluey by BBC makes its Parade debut, with the beloved Blue Heeler sporting her signature crown. Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination features Bob riding a banana while sporting a massive 7,830-gallon cowboy hat. Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, Inc. brings the iconic character to life at an impressive 107 apples tall.

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide appear side by side, with Joe giving a cheerful thumbs-up. Finally, Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey by Disney marks Mickey’s 21st Parade appearance and his first in his iconic Sorcerer outfit. Rounding out the 2026 class were two new mid-sized balloons: Billie Brightpaw by Macy’s and Underdog by Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation.

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“The process of bringing a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon to life starts about six months in advance,” said Wright. “ go through design, through 3D modeling, the combination of art and science to really make sure that these balloons are aerodynamic and can take flight on Thanksgiving morning. ”Each balloon is managed by a team consisting of a pilot and dozens of handlers, who work together to keep it steady and properly positioned throughout its 2.5-mile flight path.

Can’t make it to the Parade? Macy’s has a ton of other experiences throughout the week.

“Macy’s Herald Square is full of parade excitement already,” Wright continued. “You can also come to our balloon inflation event on the day before Thanksgiving on the Upper West Side where you can see the incredible lineup of balloons start to inflate and take flight before Thanksgiving morning. ” With the seven new balloons ready to take flight, Balloonfest proved that the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring even more classic excitement and nostalgia to New York City.

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