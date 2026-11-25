The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed from Thursday to Saturday for the first time in its history due to a nor'easter bringing strong winds and heavy rain to New York City. The event is now scheduled to begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed ahead of a nor'easter in New York City, marking the first time the parade has been moved because of weather.

The 100th edition of the iconic holiday event has been rescheduled from Thursday to Saturday. The parade will now begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, organizers said. Macy's announced the decision on Wednesday after consulting with city and agency officials. The parade was moved amid a forecast of strong winds and heavy rain.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed until Saturday due to storm

"With severe weather expected on Thanksgiving Day, and out of an abundance of caution, in partnership with the City the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed," Macy's said in a statement. "Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized.

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" The statement continued: "We are incredibly grateful to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who make this extraordinary tradition possible. We can't wait to celebrate 100 years of Parade magic together on Saturday.

" The retailer said protecting volunteers, performers, partners and the general public remains its top priority. A Thanksgiving storm is expected to hit New York City and the tri-state area with heavy rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding in some places. An area of low pressure developing off the Southeast coast will push northward into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beginning Wednesday night, according to the FOX Forecast Center and the National Weather Service.

Severe Storm Threatens Parade Float Stability

The storm is expected to intensify through Thanksgiving Day before clearing out on Friday. The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center reported Wednesday that coastal wind gusts could exceed 60 mph. These powerful gusts are expected to extend inland as far as the Interstate 95 corridor, where speeds of more than 45 mph are anticipated. Such conditions pose a direct threat to the stability of the parade's large-scale float structures and helium-filled balloons.

New York City regulations strictly limit the operation of giant parade balloons based on wind speed to prevent catastrophic accidents. Balloons must be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or if gusts reach 34 mph. Senior Meteorologist at weather.com Jonathan Belles noted that the forecasted gusts in the 30 to 35 mph range place Thanksgiving Day dangerously close to these critical safety limits.

Even if regional winds remain slightly below the official threshold, the unique geography of Manhattan creates a dangerous wind tunnel effect. Skyscrapers along the parade route can funnel and accelerate gusts down the avenues, creating unpredictable and hazardous conditions for balloon handlers. Because weather conditions are expected to deteriorate as the morning progresses, officials and NYPD personnel will monitor the situation closely. Belles highlighted that wind, rather than rain, is the primary concern for the event.

Historical Balloon Disasters Drive Safety Protocols

While rain may make the route wet and uncomfortable, it does not pose the same structural threat to the giant balloons. High winds have previously caused severe disruptions and injuries during the parade, underscoring the necessity of strict safety measures. In 1971, strong winds forced the grounding of balloons, disrupting the program. A more traumatic incident occurred in 1997 when powerful gusts pushed the Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost on Central Park West.

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The collision snapped off a 100-pound fixture that fell onto spectators below. Among those injured was Kathleen Caronna, who suffered a fractured skull and severe brain trauma, leading to a 24-day coma. She later filed a $395 million lawsuit against Macy's, the City of New York and the lamppost manufacturer, eventually reaching an undisclosed settlement in 2001.

Caronna gained renewed public attention in 2006 when she escaped unharmed after a plane crash at her apartment, though the pilot and instructor died. The 1997 disaster also involved the Barney the Dinosaur balloon, which police were forced to deflate after handlers lost control. The giant purple inflatable slammed into a lamppost, tearing its midriff and requiring police to puncture it to release helium. Viral video footage of the incident continues to influence how officials manage balloon safety protocols.

The iconic parade draws thousands of spectators along the 2.5-mile route, which begins in Manhattan's Upper West Side and ends at Herald Square on 34th Street, the site of the Macy's department store. Macy's plans to feature a record 100 inflatables for the 100th anniversary celebration, a massive undertaking that becomes significantly riskier in high winds. The rescheduled parade on Saturday is set to begin on Manhattan's Upper West Side and typically lasts approximately three and a half hours.

It concludes at the Macy's flagship store at 34th Street. Temperatures in New York City are expected to range between 52 and 54 degrees Fahrenheit on the original date, though conditions were expected to worsen. Historical data shows the event has proceeded in extreme conditions, such as 19 degrees Fahrenheit in 2018 and 4.7 inches of snow in 1989.

However, the current combination of high winds and the scale of the 100th-anniversary balloons presents a unique challenge. The postponement allows organizers to secure a safer environment for the thousands of volunteers and performers involved in this milestone celebration.