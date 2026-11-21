The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns with Feid, Anthony Ramos, and a record 100 inflatables. Discover the full lineup and impact.

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to transform New York City streets on Thursday, November 26, marking a historic milestone for the beloved tradition. The centennial celebration will feature prominent Latin music stars Feid and Anthony Ramos, highlighting the genre's growing influence on the iconic event. Organizers have assembled a massive production for the occasion, promising an unforgettable experience for millions of spectators and television viewers alike.

Parade Mechanics and Scale of the Centennial Event

This year's procession stands as one of the largest in the parade's long history, featuring a record-breaking 100 inflatables. The spectacle includes six brand-new floats and more than 11,000 volunteers and participants marching through the borough. The event officially begins at 8:30 a.m. ET, drawing crowds that are projected to reach close to 3 million people. This expectation reflects the immense popularity of the parade, following the turnout of more than 2.5 million spectators for the previous year's ceremony.

Also read 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Route and Float Details Revealed

The visual extravaganza relies heavily on the engineering of giant character balloons, which remain a central draw for families and tourists. While the 2022 iteration showcased 16 balloons, 28 floats, and 12 marching bands, the upcoming centennial edition aims to surpass even those impressive numbers. The sheer scale of the operation requires meticulous coordination, yet it ensures that the festive atmosphere remains vibrant and engaging for all attendees gathered along the route.

Star Performers and Musical Lineup Details

Feid and Anthony Ramos headlining the musical performances signals a significant push toward greater Latin music representation at the centennial celebration. They join an extensive roster of artists including Baha Men, Natasha Bedingfield, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, RIIZE, and Smash Mouth. This diverse lineup reflects the cultural fabric of the city and the global reach of the performers invited to share their talents.

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Special tributes and location-specific performances add further depth to the entertainment schedule. Megan Hilty will lead a special tribute to Dolly Parton, while EJAE is scheduled for a featured performance. At Herald Square, Megan Moroney and Teddy Swims will take the stage, and Broadway shows will participate in a dedicated celebration segment. These varied acts ensure that the broadcast maintains high energy and musical variety throughout its runtime.

Broadcasting Rights and Digital Streaming Options

Television audiences can catch the entire event on NBC and Telemundo, ensuring broad accessibility across different demographics and language preferences. For those preferring digital consumption, the parade will be available via streaming on Peacock. This multi-platform approach allows fans to watch the festivities live regardless of their location or viewing habits.

The broadcast strategy underscores the parade's status as a major media event. With high-profile musical guests and a record number of inflatables, the production values are expected to be exceptionally high. The combination of traditional television coverage and modern streaming options maximizes the potential reach of the centennial celebration, allowing a global audience to participate in the historic march.

Historical Context and Future Implications

The 100th anniversary represents a unique convergence of tradition and modernization. While the parade has remained a staple of American holiday culture, the inclusion of contemporary Latin artists like Feid and Anthony Ramos signals an evolution in its cultural identity. This shift acknowledges the changing demographics of New York City and the broader United States.

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Looking ahead, the success of this centennial event will likely influence future production decisions. The use of 100 inflatables sets a new benchmark for visual spectacle, potentially raising expectations for subsequent years. As the parade continues to grow in scale and diversity, it maintains its role as a unifying national ritual during the Thanksgiving season.