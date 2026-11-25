Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hits its centennial with 100 balloons, but nor'easter winds may ground inflatables. Mayor Zohran Mamdani monitors conditions as storm rules threaten the iconic New York City event.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is approaching its 100th edition, a milestone celebration that draws millions of viewers. However, early weather forecasts for Thanksgiving Day are raising significant concerns. Heavy rain and high winds are predicted for the northeast, casting doubt on whether all elements will proceed as planned.

Weather Impact On Parade Execution

AccuWeather is forecasting winds between 12 and 25 miles per hour, along with rain later in the day. The parade operates under strict safety guidelines that mandate balloons remain grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour. Gusts over 34 miles per hour also trigger grounding protocols. These conditions create a direct conflict with the schedule for the iconic inflatable figures.

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Any potential cancellation of the balloons would be a rare event in the parade's long history. The last time the balloons were grounded due to weather was in 1971, when wind and rain prevented many familiar figures from flying. This event marks only the third time since 1924 that the floats and balloons have not flown through the heart of New York City.

Mayor Mamdani Monitors Safety

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the situation at a news conference on Monday. He stated that officials are closely monitoring the weather conditions. He emphasized that this celebration is a cherished tradition for the city and Americans nationwide. The administration is prioritizing public safety while preserving the event's integrity.

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The 100th edition will feature a record-setting number of 100 balloons. This massive display is central to the festival's visual appeal. The parade has marched every year without pause, except from 1942 to 1944. During those years, balloons were donated to the World War II effort.

Dolly Parton Tribute And Star Lineup

The upcoming show includes a special tribute to Dolly Parton. Megan Hilty is set to lead this musical segment. The lineup also features special appearances by several prominent entertainers. Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, and Holly Robinson Peete are all scheduled to participate.

These celebrity appearances are designed to lead the crowd toward the traditional appearance of Santa Claus. The event is structured as a festival of fun for families. The combination of musical tributes and celebrity guests aims to maintain high audience engagement despite external weather challenges.

Spectator Plans And Final Decisions

Inclement weather poses a threat to specific elements but not necessarily the entire parade. Floats and performers may continue even if balloons are grounded. Spectators are advised to check for updates as the storm approaches. The decision to ground balloons depends on real-time wind measurements.

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The Chase balloon seen during previous parades serves as a visual reference for scale. Officials will make final calls closer to the event start time. The parade will proceed through Manhattan streets unless safety risks become too high. Fans remain hopeful for clear skies on the day of the centennial celebration.