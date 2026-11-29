Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed to Saturday after a storm forced cancellation on Thursday. New York spectators can expect the same floats and 1000 clowns with added LL Cool J.

Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York is getting a second chance at the spotlight, with the milestone event rescheduled to take place on Saturday morning. A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition, originally set for Thursday, November 26, 2026. Spectators who missed the initial kickoff can now catch the spectacle with the same balloons, floats, and 1,000 clowns that were promised weeks ago.

Event Rescheduling Details and Logistics

The parade will step off on Saturday morning with a nearly identical lineup to the one canceled on Thanksgiving Day. Will Coss, the vice president and executive producer of Macy's Studios, confirmed that the organization is delivering the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that they have been planning for the last couple of years. The logistical challenge involved deflating the entire balloon complement, packing it up, bringing it to the studio, and then re-prepping the massive structures for a second run.

Also read When and Where to Stream the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade After Its Historic Delay

Organizers faced significant hurdles in managing the equipment over the 48-hour window. The parade follows a 2.5-mile route that starts on Manhattan's Upper West Side before it finishes in Herald Square in front of the Macy's flagship store. This classic path will remain unchanged, allowing fans to view the same iconic imagery in the heart of the city once again.

New Celebrity Additions and Original Lineup

While most of the original cast remains, the rescheduled event will feature two notable additions to the roster. LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor, known for her timeless song I Will Survive, have been added to the lineup. This inclusion provides a fresh dynamic to the show that was originally designed to celebrate the centennial of this beloved New York tradition.

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The original celebrity lineup included such stars as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo, and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots. There was also scheduled to be a tribute to Dolly Parton, led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, and Holly Robinson Peete. All of these performers are still expected to participate in the Saturday rescheduled event.

Weather Forecast and Broadcast Information

Weather conditions for the rescheduled date are expected to be far more favorable than those that caused the Thursday cancellation. National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wunsch stated that Saturday morning should be dry, with only a little bit of wind in the morning. He added that sustained winds are expected to be around 10 to 15 mph and gusts perhaps 25 mph or so.

Viewers can watch the live event on NBC and stream it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern. This broadcast is followed by a rebroadcast of this year's National Dog Show, marking its 25th year as a post-parade TV tradition. The timing allows for a seamless holiday morning viewing experience for families across the country.

Floats, Characters, and Participant Challenges

The parade will feature its classic favorites, including Snoopy, Spider-Man, and Buzz Lightyear. It will also introduce some new characters such as Bluey, Earl the Squirrel, and Hello Kitty Big Apple. These floating characters will be the center of attention as they make their way down the 2.5-mile route through the city streets.

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The postponement caused disruptions for many participants, particularly marching bands that traveled from afar. Some of these groups had to scramble to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York. The two-day delay required additional financial planning for these organizations that were committed to performing in the world-renowned event.