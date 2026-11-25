Macy's announces the first-ever weather postponement of its centennial parade, moving the event from Thanksgiving to Saturday, Nov. 28, due to a severe nor'easter impacting New York City and the Northeast.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its century-long history due to a severe nor'easter threatening the New York City metro area. Macy's announced on Wednesday that the centennial celebration will now take place on Saturday, November 28, with the march scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.

m. This unprecedented decision follows official warnings from meteorological agencies regarding dangerous wind conditions and heavy precipitation along the East Coast.

Weather Triggers Parade Cancellation

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: 100th Anniversary Broadcast Details and Floats

The primary driver for the schedule change is a powerful coastal storm system, identified as a nor'easter, which is expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding to the region during the traditional Thanksgiving holiday. Forecasters from the FOX Forecast Center and the National Weather Service projected 1 to 2 inches of rain across the Tri-State area, with wind gusts potentially reaching 50 to 60 mph. These conditions prompted the implementation of a High Wind Watch for Manhattan, raising significant safety concerns for the giant character balloons that are central to the parade experience.

NYPD Balloon Safety Protocols

The New York City Police Department holds the ultimate authority on balloon flights, enforcing strict safety limits that require grounding the inflatables if sustained winds exceed safe thresholds. During the original Thanksgiving timeline, wind projections along the parade route indicated speeds that would violate these critical safety protocols. Consequently, city and parade officials concluded that proceeding with the balloon segment on the original date posed unacceptable risks to handlers, spectators, and the aerial equipment itself.

Rescheduled Weather Outlook for November 28

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attendees planning to line the streets of Manhattan for the rescheduled event can expect significantly improved meteorological conditions compared to the original Thanksgiving forecast. On Saturday, November 28, the sky will remain cloudy and overcast but dry, with temperatures ranging from 45°F to 50°F. Winds are forecast to blow from the west at 12 to 15 mph, which falls well below the NYPD safety limits for balloon operations. The breeze will make the temperature feel like 39°F at the 8:30 a.m. start time, with readings gradually rising to 50°F by midday.

Operational Logistics and Balloon Management

Macy's confirmed that the operational logistics for the move involve complex adjustments to accommodate the date shift. Handlers are scheduled to deflate the giant character balloons on Wednesday night, prior to the storm's arrival. These massive inflatables will then be reinflated on Friday, November 27, preparing them for the rescheduled march on Saturday morning. The company emphasized that its team is working through the intricate details required to execute the parade on the new date and will provide further updates as final plans are solidified.

Emergency Declarations in New Jersey

The same storm system forcing the parade postponement has triggered widespread emergency responses throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide State of Emergency effective Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. to address the threat of damaging winds and coastal flooding. The declaration covers all 21 counties in New Jersey, where the Jersey Shore is expected to experience wind gusts reaching 60 mph. Authorities have advised holiday travelers to reach their destinations early, while Atlantic City officials urged motorists to avoid local roads between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Regional Impact and Travel Warnings

The severe weather patterns associated with the nor'easter have created hazardous conditions across multiple jurisdictions, necessitating specific travel advisories and safety measures. Coastal areas in New Jersey, including Atlantic County, Cape May County, and Cumberland County, are under high wind warnings at various times through Friday. The storm's impact extends inland to areas such as Lehigh County, Berks County, and Philadelphia County, where heavy rainfall and gusty winds are anticipated. As the system moves northward toward New England and the Canadian Maritimes by Friday, the immediate threat to the parade and local infrastructure begins to subside, allowing for the safe execution of the rescheduled centennial celebration.