The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed to Saturday, November 28 due to high winds. The 100th anniversary celebration now airs at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC with updated performer details.

The 100th anniversary Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been officially postponed, marking the first time in the event's history that it has been rescheduled. Originally set for Thanksgiving Day on November 26, the parade will now take place on Saturday, November 28. The decision was driven by safety concerns regarding strong winds and potential flooding across New York.

Postponed Parade Date and Weather Risks

Strong winds and potential flooding in New York caused disruptions that made the original November 26 date unsafe for the giant balloons. Safety concerns surrounding the inflatable characters put their participation in question, forcing organizers to delay the event. The parade is now scheduled to air live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo on November 28.

Also read How to Watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on its New Day

Performer Lineup and Surprise Guests

Parade officials confirmed that 95% of the originally scheduled acts will perform on the rescheduled Saturday date. However, the Macy's Great American Marching Band and the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will be unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts. This change in lineup allows for new additions, including surprise appearances from LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor during the broadcast.

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Record-Breaking Balloons and Broadway Shows

The 100th celebration features a record-breaking 100 inflatables, including new balloons of Bluey, Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse, and Underdog. The event will also include a special Dolly Parton tribute by Megan Hilty and a Broadway showcase. Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, the coverage brings viewers along for the festivities.

Streaming Options for Live Broadcast

Viewers can access the parade via streaming platforms offering free trials, such as DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. These services provide access to NBC and Telemundo, ensuring fans can watch the live event without paying immediately. Peacock Premium Plus is also available as a seven-day free trial add-on through Amazon Prime Video for those preferring a direct stream.