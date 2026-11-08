Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade gets a magical touch with a Disney-themed nostalgic collection

Relive Thanksgiving magic: Disney and Macy's release nostalgic parade collection.

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The new Disney and Macy's Holiday collection is here, just in time for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This milestone celebrates a century of parade fun and Disney's memorable moments, from Mickey Mouse's first appearance in 1934 to this year's Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey balloon flying over New York City. Shop these limited-edition items online now. Take a look at our top picks from the collection below.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 100th Anniversary Highlights

Don't forget to mark your calendars! The 100th annualMickey Mouse leads a parade of friends inside this snow globe. Created to celebrate the 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade, it features a warm LED glow and the characters rotate when you flip the switch. This cotton-blend hoodie is made with heavyweight fleece for warmth and comfort.

It has playful graphics on the front, back, and sleeves, plus a cozy hood. Functional kangaroo pockets and custom interior trim add extra style. This sweatshirt adds a playful vibe to your casual days with a bright Mickey and Friends graphic on the front. The crewneck has comfy drop-shoulder sleeves and a bubble hem for a relaxed fit.

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It's finished with custom twill tape at the neck and a special woven label. Mickey Mouse leads a parade of friends inside this cute snow globe from Disney and Macy's. The globe lights up and the characters spin when you flip the switch. This canvas tote celebrates the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a fun design on both sides.

One side shows a big Mickey Mouse print, while the other features a parade comic print. Switch up your style quickly with this cute Loungefly headband, which comes with snap-on appliques showing Mickey Mouse as parade balloons from different years. AccuWeather: Bright and breezy to end the weekend in the Philadelphia region These Disney and Macy's fashion dolls bring classic style home. They are great for fans of any age to add to their collections.

This puffer jacket offers two styles in one with its reversible design: Mickey Mouse on one side and a comic-panel print on the other. It has a warm hood, easy zipper, and handy pockets for everyday adventures. This journal has new designs and artwork made just for Macy's. It comes with PVC covers and double spirals so you can fold the pages flat.

Six tab dividers with fun art help keep things organized. This beanie and mittens set adds a nostalgic touch to your winter days with its vintage comic print. The hat has a soft pom and a character patch on the cuff. The mittens have a clasp to keep them together when you're not wearing them.

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This bright mug features Mickey and Minnie Mouse rushing to a celebration on one side, along with a playful Mickey detail on the handle. The other side displays Mickey and the 100th parade logo. This special set is inspired by Disney's newest balloon, Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey. The set includes four premium blown glass decorations showing Mickey Mouse as parade balloons from different years.

Disney's cozy trapper hat and mitten set has 3D ears and a bright Mickey and Friends print with ear flaps and a chin strap for comfort. The matching mittens have a clasp to keep them together between adventures. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them.

We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication. Don't wait: Target's early Black Friday price drops are hereAccuWeather: Bright and breezy to end the weekend