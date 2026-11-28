Raye kicks off the historic 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a family performance, alongside new balloons like Underdog and Billie Brightpaw at MetLife Stadium.

Music sensation Raye officially opened the 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a dynamic performance of the song Joy. The artist transformed the start of this iconic holiday tradition into a unique family affair by being joined on stage by her sisters, Amma and Absolutely. The siblings performed together as they are also featured on the original track, creating a synchronized musical debut that set the tone for the century-long celebration.

Raye Leads 100th Parade Opening Performance

Raye took the lead on the opening stage before her sisters Amma and Absolutely joined her for the full number. The trio performed the hit single Joy, which prominently features all three vocalists. This musical choice marked a significant departure from typical opening acts, bringing a contemporary R&B and pop influence to the historic event. The performance served as the primary auditory anchor for the parade, signaling the official start of the festivities that would draw millions of viewers globally.

Also read When and Where to Stream the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade After Its Historic Delay

Billie Brightpaw and Underdog Balloons Debut

Alongside the musical highlights, the parade introduced two new mid-sized balloons to the roster of iconic characters. The first new addition is Billie Brightpaw, a character created by Macy's. The second debut is Underdog, a hero from Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation. These balloons were showcased during the preparations, highlighting the blend of original Macy's content and major studio partnerships that define the modern parade experience.

Iconic Characters Prepare at MetLife Stadium

Preparations for the 100th anniversary were heavily concentrated at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on November 07, 2026. During this time known as Balloonfest, numerous recognizable figures were displayed and managed by their handlers. The lineup included Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney, Bluey by BBC, and Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC. These massive inflatables were seen in various states of inflation and storage, demonstrating the logistical scale required to move such structures.

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Additional Floats Revealed in Moonachie

Further preparations took place at the Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, on November 17, 2026. Here, new floats were unveiled to the public and media ahead of the main event. Notable debuts included the Dashing All The Way float by DoorDash and the Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float. The Tony Sarg float pays homage to the founder of the parade, incorporating intricate puppetry elements that reflect the event's long history of innovative float design and mechanical artistry.

Parade Lineup and Historic Significance

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade represents a major milestone in American holiday culture, combining musical headliners like Raye with beloved animated characters. The presence of Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide and Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination further diversified the character roster. This blend of new entertainment properties, such as Underdog and Billie Brightpaw, with classic figures ensures the parade remains relevant to new generations while honoring its century-long legacy.