The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will mark its 100th anniversary in grand style on Thursday, Nov. 26, in New York City with a record 100 inflatables, new

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will mark its 100th anniversary in grand style on Thursday, Nov. 26, in New York City with a record 100 inflatables, new imaginative floats and an incredible lineup of performances.

The annual parade brings giant balloons, floats, marching bands and performers to Manhattan, drawing millions of people to celebrate Thanksgiving in New York. The national broadcast of the parade on NBC has also become a Thanksgiving tradition for millions of people across the country. Kathleen Wright, Macy’s Studios director of production operations, has been a part of the parade for 15 years — overseeing the event logistics, coordination, and planning.

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“We are not only celebrating our incredible, beloved traditions and history of the previous 99 parades, but we’re also celebrating the best in entertainment the hottest performances on our floats,” Wright said. This year’s inflatable elements include giant character balloons, “balloonicles” and “falloons,” which are balloons on floats. Each inflatable features a beloved character brought to life 50 feet above the ground on the streets of New York City. One X-factor in the parade has always been the weather.

Forecasters say a strong nor’easter moving toward the northeastern U.S. could bring with it gusts of up to 45 to 55 mph starting at around 10 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has already issued a high wind warning. By policy, Macy’s balloons are grounded when the sustained winds exceed 24 mph, or gusts exceed 34 mph; as of press time, no decision on whether to ground the balloons had been made.

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“We manage to honor the memories and the nostalgia of the parade’s past and what you remember, maybe watching as a kid,” Wright said. “You’re gonna continue to see some of those things, but you’re also going to see really fun new elements. This year’s lineup includes new balloons featuring Bluey and Joe Cool, Snoopy’s alter ego, alongside Woodstock.

Macy’s is also bringing back nostalgic favorites such as Underdog and Felix the Cat, with new float entries from DoorDash, HBO, GEICO, and others. The milestone celebration also includes a documentary about the parade’s history, a commemorative photo book, limited-edition merchandise and brand collaborations. Wright said that each parade takes about 18 months to plan, though preparations for the 100th parade had been discussed throughout the years. One of the biggest challenges, she said, was developing fresh ideas each year.

“We’re always challenging ourselves and trying to make this parade as fun and as inspiring for our fans as it is for all of us who are putting it together,” Wright said. A new float will honor puppeteer Tony Sarg, whom Wright described as “one of the true founders of the parade. ” His helium “upside-down marionettes” inspired the balloons that have been a part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade tradition for nearly a century.

Carpenters, welders, engineers and designers build the balloons and floats at Macy’s Studios in New Jersey. Each balloon takes roughly six months to complete and undergoes a series of flight tests. Wright said she looks forward to seeing the new additions at the parade, particularly the characters she grew up watching.

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“I’m excited for all of the nostalgia that we are bringing to this parade, but we’re bringing it in a way that is very new and exciting,” Wright said. More than 11,000 volunteers and participants will take part this year, according to Macy’s. Wright said about 60 colleagues work year-round to produce the annual event.

“I hope that people are seeing themselves in our parade,” Wright said. “I hope that they are seeing things that inspire and entertain them because that is our goal. ” Last year, 3.5 million people attended the parade in person and 50 million viewers tunde in at home.

This year’s parade will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m., with a “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” airing on NBC the night before, Wednesday, at 8 p.m. The parade follows 2.5 mile route from 77th Street and Central Park West, and ends at Macy’s Herald Square at 34th Street and Sixth Avenue. As tradition, Tom Turkey, the longest-running float will commence the event, with Santa Claus closing out the festivities to usher in the holiday season.

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