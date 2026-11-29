Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is moved to Saturday as the historic 100th edition faces its first postponement. LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor join the lineup.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been officially postponed and rescheduled for Saturday following a severe weather event on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Heavy rain and dangerous wind gusts in New York forced organizers to halt the annual spectacle, marking the first time in the show's century-long history that the event has been moved from its traditional date.

The 100th Parade Moves to Saturday

The postponed 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will now take place on Saturday with the original cast of 1,000 clowns, numerous floats, and most scheduled celebrities remaining intact. New additions to the roster include performer LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor, who is famous for the hit song "I Will Survive." Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy's Studios, confirmed that the pivot was rapid and the core production remains largely unchanged from the initial plan.

Also read Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Parade Postponed to Saturday Due to Deadly Winds and Safety Risks

Coss emphasized that the team spent the last 48 hours adjusting logistics to ensure the show could proceed safely. He stated that 90 to 95 percent of the marching bands, performance groups, and celebrity talent have successfully adjusted their travel and appearance plans to participate on Saturday morning. The original lineup featured high-profile guests such as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo, and Jimmy Fallon with The Roots.

Broadway and Marching Band Logistics

The storm disrupted travel and scheduling for major performers, including Broadway actors and distant marching bands. Several groups from afar had to scramble to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York. Coss noted that Broadway productions including "The Rocky Horror Show," "Wicked," and "Hamilton" were assessed to determine if their casts could perform in the parade and then attend Saturday matinee shows later in the day.

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The Nā Koa Ali'i Hawai'i All-State Marching Band successfully raised over $700,000 to prolong their trip. Executive director BJ Yamamoto said banks, institutions, and individuals contributed to the effort, with an average donation of about $70. The group consists of approximately 250 musicians and 100 hula dancers, many of whom had never traveled outside Hawaii before coming to New York.

Weather Conditions and Broadcast Details

Severe weather conditions on Thursday included wind gusts reaching 54 mph in Central Park and 66 mph at LaGuardia Airport. NBC will broadcast the rescheduled parade and stream it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern on Saturday. The broadcast will be followed by a rebroadcast of the National Dog Show, a post-parade tradition that is now marking its 25th year.

Weather forecasts for Saturday morning indicate dry conditions with sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wunsch described the conditions as manageable compared to the previous day. Organizers faced the significant challenge of deflating the entire balloon complement, packing it, and re-prepping the equipment for the new date.

Impact on Participants and Spectators

While most participants adapted to the new date, some events were affected by the two-day delay. The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band departed to perform at the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. Mayor Zohran Mamdani also missed the event due to surgery for a torn Achilles tendon sustained in a pickup soccer match.

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Despite the logistical hurdles, Coss described the situation as a testament to the energy and opportunity to deliver a spectacle of joy to millions of viewers. The team remains focused on executing the planned show, ensuring that the milestone 100th anniversary is celebrated successfully on the new Saturday date.