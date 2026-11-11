MACtion game turned on its head as scoreboard operator flagged for diabolical graphic during field goal try

Miami Ohio's scoreboard operator drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag during a MACtion field goal attempt with a distracting scoreboard image.

Adam Vinatieri weighs in on Chiefs kicker battle after helping USAA impact service members in Germany Ravens star Kyle Hamilton says he hates where college football is going amid 24-team playoff, NIL chaosBrewers' Pat Murphy makes history with third straight Manager of the Year award from hospital bedWashington AG's office indicates it will defend girls' sports ballot measure after ACLU sues to block itJaylen Brown repeatedly snubs ex-teammate Jayson Tatum as Celtics crush Sixers 'lambchops and some gravy' College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia rise to No. 1, Notre Dame cracks top 5 after big win over Miami ESPN dismisses Utah Utes as National Championship contenders despite big win over BYU: 'They won't win'Ayesha Curry says husband Steph Curry's NBA pregame habits inspired her movie character, responds to backlash Cardinals star Michael Wilson out for remainder of the season with neck fracture in crushing blow, coach says SEC head Greg Sankey blasts announcers for criticizing poor officiating in Texas-Missouri: 'Unacceptable'Emergency room overloads lead to crisis-level wait timesBlue wave raises investor concerns over AI data center expansionDan Niles says Jensen Huang scandal is a 'sideline' for broader AI tradeGreg Gutfeld: There’s no male perspective in booksIndiana Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff Ranking Leaves Notre Dame Fans OUTRAGED | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichFor those who don't know, the Mid-American Conference plays a handful of games this time of season on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Over the years, it's become affectionately known asSadly, we don't have a lot of MACtion Tuesdays left, folks. The regular season is winding down. It's Nov. 11. That means we have roughly three weeks left.

Also read Miami Dolphins 2026 Week 9 Snap Counts Stories: Secondary Switch, What's Going on With Grant?

Nick Poulos, No. 8 of the Ohio Bobcats, fumbles the ball as he is tackled by CJ Young, No. 8 of the Miami RedHawks during the second half at Yager Stadium on Nov. 10, 2026, in Oxford, Ohio. We have to cherish these weekday football games. They're a blessing each and every year, and if you blink, you miss them.

One day in the not-too-distant future, we're going to be sitting at home on a Tuesday night in the dead of winter trying to choose between NBA, NHL, or another episode of"Everybody Loves Raymond" Embrace the chaos — like last night's game between Miami and Ohio, which saw the home team's scoreboard operator nearly cost his team the game when he was flagged for displaying multiple uprights on the big screen during Ohio's"There were depictions of the field goal uprights on the scoreboard. That is a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct against Miami.

Advertisement

" Just amazing. Could you imagine not loving college football? You're just not getting that sort of content in any other sport across America. It's not possible.

I don't even know what the best part of the whole thing is. The penalty for the scoreboard, or the ensuring fake field goal, which turned out to be unsuccessful because the wide open receiver dropped the pass? Miami RedHawks head coach Chuck Martin works the sideline against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 19, 2026.

Team runs fake field goal on next play, only to come up short because the wide-open receiver somehow dropped the pass. It was perfect. It's everything we love about college football. Again, we're going to miss these moments in about two months.

Don't take them for granted. Don't waste a single second. Riley Neer #15 of the Ohio Bobcats reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami RedHawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on Nov. 10, 2026, in Oxford, Ohio.