Macrons Sue Candace Owens Over Transgender Defamation Claims

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron filed a new US defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens, accusing her of spreading false claims to promote her platform and make money.

The French presidential couple has initiated fresh legal proceedings in the United States to combat ongoing digital harassment. Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron filed a new defamation lawsuit in the United States last week against right-wing influencer Candace Owens . This legal action addresses her persistent claims that the French president's wife is a transgender woman. The filing occurred in a federal court located in the southern state of Tennessee , where Owens currently resides.

Lawsuit Targets Profit Motive and False Statements

The Macrons argue that the conservative podcaster has used this false statement to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money. The 411-page complaint accuses Owens of unequivocally doubling down after the first lawsuit was filed. The couple asserts she has continued to use her podcast to expand her lies about the Macrons, sell merchandise making fun of the Macrons, and collect donations based on her reporting on the Macrons. While the Macrons called Owens content verifiably false and devastating lies, they noted there is nothing shameful or defamatory about being a man, being transgender, or being gay.

Also read Former Hinds DA Jody Owens gets 41 months in prison

Legal History in Delaware and Tennessee Jurisdiction

The latest filing comes after a judge limited the scope of their previous complaint at the end of October. In the Delaware case, the judge dismissed the case against Owens, as an individual, on jurisdictional grounds but allowed proceedings against her companies to continue. The Macrons sued Owens and two Delaware-registered businesses associated with her in July last year over her campaign of global humiliation. However, Delaware Superior Court Judge Sheldon Rennie declared in October that his court lacked jurisdiction over Owens, who lives in Tennessee. The defamation case against the businesses, Candace Owens LLC and Georgetom Inc., could continue because they were registered in Delaware.

Owens Claims Political Suppression of Free Speech

Candace Owens confirmed the lawsuit Monday, writing on X that the Macrons have indeed filed a NEW set of claims against me. Owens and her legal team argue that the Macrons suit is a politically motivated attempt to suppress free speech. The couple contends that Owens dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family and their personal history, twisting it all into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade. They argue the result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale. The court filing stated that these claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them.

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Origins of the Rumors in French Media

The fake news about Brigitte Macron has regularly resurfaced on French social media since her husband first election in 2017. But it flourished abroad and particularly in the United States after Owens seized on it in March 2024, creating social media content and a video series titled Becoming Brigitte. The spurious claims about Brigitte Macron's gender first came from a 2021 investigation published in a small, hard-Right magazine accused of platforming anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories, Faits et Documents. The piece, co-authored by self-styled independent journalist Natacha Rey and Xavier Poussard, went unnoticed for some time.

French Convictions and Continued US Legal Battle

Brigitte Macron, 73, has also taken to the courts in France to combat claims she was born a man. Two women were convicted in September 2024 of spreading false claims after they posted a YouTube video in December 2021 alleging that Brigitte Macron had once been a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, who is actually her brother. Ten people who spread malicious claims that the First Lady was born a man were found guilty of cyber-bullying earlier this year. These events did not stop Owens from picking up the story, leading to the current comprehensive legal challenge in the American judicial system.