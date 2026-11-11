Macron Sues Candace Owens in Tennessee Over Defamatory MKUltra and Identity Claims

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron seek damages and a jury trial in a Nashville federal suit accusing podcaster Candace Owens of defamatory claims.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have initiated a federal defamation lawsuit against conservative commentator Candace Owens in Nashville, Tennessee. The 409-page complaint was filed on November 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The couple alleges that Owens repeatedly published false statements regarding their identities and personal lives over several years.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, a jury trial, and a limited court order preventing Owens from republishing any statements deemed defamatory. The Macrons argue that Nashville is the proper venue because Owens resides there and produced some of the contested material from Tennessee. They contend that her actions were motivated by actual malice, aiming to monetize false narratives.

Also read 49ers Legend Terrell Owens Served With Federal Defamation Lawsuit

The complaint details a timeline of allegations starting with an eight-part series titled Becoming Brigitte, released between January 31 and February 20, 2025. Owens claimed that Brigitte Macron was born under her brother's name and assumed his identity. The series also included accusations of incest, child abuse, and a conspiracy involving powerful individuals connected to the French presidency.

Owens further alleged that Emmanuel Macron was linked to MKUltra, a historical CIA program focused on behavior modification. The Macrons state that these claims are entirely false and have no basis in fact. They argue that Owens continued to promote these theories even after receiving formal retraction demands from their legal team.

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The dispute traces back to earlier online content promoted by Owens while she hosted a show for The Daily Wire. In March 2024, she released an episode supporting the identity theory and posted that she would stake her professional reputation on Brigitte Macron being male. The Daily Wire ended its relationship with Owens shortly thereafter in late March 2024.

After launching her independent podcast in June 2024, Owens continued discussing the claims. The complaint highlights an August 2024 interview with journalist Xavier Poussard, whom the Macrons identify as a primary source for her later coverage. Owens used this platform to expand on theories regarding family resemblances and alleged cover-ups.

In December 2024, the Macrons' lawyers sent a letter demanding a retraction. The letter provided evidence including Brigitte Macron's birth announcement, childhood photographs, and records of her first marriage. It explicitly denied that the couple were blood relatives or involved in any secret government plots. The complaint states that Owens did not correct her statements after receiving this information.

The lawsuit also addresses Owens' implications regarding the death of Isabelle Ferreira, a former Yellow Vest activist found dead in France in 2022. Owens suggested a connection between the Macrons and Ferreira's death. French prosecutors determined that her body showed no injuries suggesting third-party involvement. The Macrons assert that Owens' implication was false and damaging.

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This Tennessee case follows a separate legal battle in Delaware. On July 23, 2025, the Macrons filed a lawsuit in Delaware against Owens and two associated companies. The Delaware court dismissed Owens personally on October 27, citing a lack of jurisdiction. However, the case against her companies continues, with French law governing the statute of limitations.

The Tennessee complaint lists 88 legal counts tied to approximately 30 groups of podcast episodes, interviews, and social media posts. These counts include defamation, false light portrayal, and implied damaging claims. The Macrons must prove by clear and convincing evidence that Owens knew the statements were false or recklessly disregarded the truth.

French courts have previously addressed similar claims. A trial court convicted Natacha Rey and Amandine Roy of defamation in 2024. The Paris appeals court acquitted them in July 2025, ruling that most statements did not meet the legal definition of defamation. Brigitte Macron and her brother have appealed to France's Court of Cassation, with a hearing confirmed for November 10.

Attorneys for the Macrons stated they are giving Owens exactly what she demanded by filing in Tennessee. They expressed confidence in holding her personally accountable for the defamatory lies she continues to promote. The Tennessee court has not yet ruled on any of the specific claims in the complaint.