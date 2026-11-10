Macrons Sue Candace Owens for Defamation Over Transgender Claims

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron filed a new US defamation lawsuit against influencer Candace Owens for her false claims about the First Lady.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron have initiated a fresh legal battle in the United States by filing a defamation lawsuit against right-wing political commentator Candace Owens. The legal action, lodged last week in a federal court located in Tennessee, directly addresses Owens' persistent public assertions that the French First Lady is a transgender woman. This new filing represents the latest escalation in a prolonged dispute between the French presidential couple and the American influencer, who resides in the southern state of Tennessee.

Core Details of New Tennessee Filing

The 411-page complaint submitted by the Macrons alleges that Candace Owens utilized the false statement regarding Brigitte Macron's gender identity to promote her independent media platform, gain widespread notoriety, and generate financial profit. The legal document accuses Owens of unequivocally doubling down on these claims after the initial lawsuit was filed earlier. The Macrons argue that the influencer has continued to use her podcast to expand these falsehoods, sell merchandise that mocks the president's wife, and collect donations based on this fabricated reporting.

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The court filing describes the content as verifiably false and devastating lies that have caused tremendous damage to the reputations of both Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. While the complaint notes that there is nothing shameful or defamatory about being transgender or gay, it asserts that Owens' statements are defamatory because they accuse the Macrons of lying to France and the world for decades about the First Lady's identity. The lawsuit further alleges that the influencer's narrative involves committing crimes to conceal a supposed lie, which the court describes as a campaign of global humiliation.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal History

Candace Owens has confirmed the new legal action on social media, writing on X that the Macrons have indeed filed a new set of claims against her. Her legal team contends that the suit is a politically motivated attempt to suppress free speech. The current Tennessee filing follows a significant setback in the previous case filed in Delaware in July of last year, where the Macrons initially sued Owens and two Delaware-registered businesses associated with her. That earlier case alleged a campaign of global humiliation targeting the presidential couple.

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In October, Delaware Superior Court Judge Sheldon Rennie dismissed the case against Candace Owens as an individual on jurisdictional grounds, ruling that the court lacked authority over her. However, the proceedings against her companies, specifically Candace Owens LLC and Georgetom Inc., were allowed to continue because these entities were registered in Delaware. The new lawsuit targets Owens personally in Tennessee, aiming to overcome the jurisdictional hurdles that limited the previous legal effort. The Macrons argue that Owens dissected their appearance, marriage, friends, and family history, twisting these elements into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade the president's wife.

Real-World Impact and Global Reach

The origins of these spurious claims about Brigitte Macron's gender trace back to a 2021 investigation published in Faits et Documents, a hard-right magazine accused of platforming anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories. The piece was co-authored by independent journalist Natacha Rey and Xavier Poussard. Although Rey was convicted of defamation in September 2024 for spreading these false claims, the narrative continued to flourish abroad, particularly in the United States. The rumors gained significant traction after Owens seized on them in March 2024, creating social media content and a video series titled Becoming Brigitte.

In this podcast series, which began in 2025, Owens made additional false claims, including allegations that Brigitte Macron stole another person's identity, transitioned to female, and that the Macrons are blood relatives committing incest. These rumors, which first resurfaced on French social media following Emmanuel Macron's 2017 election, have regularly reappeared. Ten people who spread malicious claims that the First Lady was born a man were previously found guilty of cyber-bullying earlier this year. The Macrons maintain that Owens knew these claims were false when she published them, subjecting the presidential couple to relentless bullying on a worldwide scale.

Brigitte Macron, who is 73 years old, has also taken to the courts in France to combat similar claims. In a related legal victory, two women were convicted in September 2024 for spreading false claims after posting a YouTube video in December 2021. That video alleged that Brigitte Macron had once been a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, a name belonging to her brother. The legal team for the Macrons emphasizes that the defendant's actions constitute a relentless campaign of degradation that has no basis in factual reality.

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Scheduled Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

The filing in the federal court in Tennessee marks a strategic pivot for the Macrons following the jurisdictional limitations imposed in the Delaware case. The new suit specifically addresses Owens' continued engagement with the topic through her podcast and merchandise sales, arguing that these actions cause ongoing harm. The legal team highlights that the defendant has used the controversy to monetize her platform, thereby exacerbating the damage caused by the initial false statements.

As the case proceeds, the court will examine the specific allegations of defamation and the economic impact of Owens' actions on the Macrons. The complaint details how the influencer has leveraged the false narrative to expand her business interests, including the sale of goods and the collection of donations. The Macrons seek to establish that these actions go beyond political commentary and constitute actionable defamation. The outcome of this Tennessee case may set a precedent for how social media influencers are held accountable for spreading verified falsehoods about public figures in international contexts.

The legal battle underscores the intense scrutiny faced by Brigitte Macron in the digital age, where conspiracy theories can spread rapidly across borders. While the French courts have already addressed some aspects of this disinformation, the US-based lawsuit targets the primary amplifier of these claims. The Macrons' legal strategy aims to dismantle the financial and reputational incentives for spreading such lies. The case remains active, with the court set to determine the validity of the defamation claims against the American commentator.

Observers note that the Macrons' persistence in pursuing legal remedies in both France and the United States demonstrates their commitment to protecting the First Lady's dignity. The involvement of the federal court in Tennessee brings significant attention to the jurisdictional complexities of online defamation. As the proceedings unfold, the case highlights the intersection of free speech arguments and the right to protect one's identity from malicious misrepresentation. The Macrons continue to assert that the narrative surrounding Brigitte Macron is entirely fabricated and intended to harm.