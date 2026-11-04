Macronix Exits Nintendo Switch Business, Threatening Game Card Supply

Major ROM chip supplier Macronix is abandoning the Nintendo Switch market due to low profitability. This shift forces Nintendo to rely on digital sales and may reduce physical game availability.

Macronix has announced its exit from the Nintendo Switch ecosystem, dealing a significant blow to the manufacturer of flash memory for Switch game cards. David Gibson, a games-focused analyst at MST Financial, confirmed late Tuesday that the semiconductor company is quitting the Switch business entirely. This move marks one of the most severe supply chain disruptions since the handheld console launched last year.

Financial Drivers Behind Macronix Exit

The decision stems from declining profitability within Macronix's specific storage division. The company reported that its ROM storage business accounted for less than five percent of total sales in the last quarter. This figure represents a sharp decline from twenty-three percent recorded a year ago. Meanwhile, Macronix's eMMC and NAND storage divisions are eclipsing sales of the small storage solutions used for Nintendo's physical games.

Also read Nintendo Sets Precise Global Release Times for Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake on Nov 5

Macronix manufactures the ROM chips found in both Switch 1 and Switch 2 game memory cards. The company is now phasing out this entire business line with no new ROM products planned. The third quarter will be the final period where Macronix reports ROM sales separately, signaling a complete withdrawal from this segment of the market.

Digital Shift and Supplier Risks

If Nintendo fails to secure a replacement supplier immediately, future game card releases could face severe limitations. David Gibson noted that while an immediate impact might not be visible, having fewer suppliers will inevitably push Nintendo to emphasize digital games even harder. This strategic pivot aligns with broader industry trends where physical media holds diminishing market share.

Advertisement

Mat Piscatella, chief gaming analyst at Circana, observed that U.S. physical game sales saw only a slight bump this year, driven primarily by the Switch 2. He stated that the overwhelming majority of game sales are now digital compared to physical titles. Some online observers mistakenly interpreted these numbers as evidence of Nintendo discounting digital titles, but the data does not support that conclusion.

Physical Media Becomes Premium Product

Nintendo previously disclosed that just under sixty percent of all sales on its platforms were for digital titles as of August. With its main supplier jumping ship, Nintendo may treat game cards as growing rarities over time. Third-party publishers are already treating physical card releases like collector's items rather than standard distribution methods.

Only a few major AAA third-party publishers currently use regular game cards instead of game-key cards. These keys act as physical DRM requiring insertion to download and play games. The primary benefit remains the ability to trade or sell cards, though this appeal fades when considering that game value relies on Nintendo's servers remaining online perpetually.

Storage Costs and Future Outlook

Nintendo's latest game cards support sizes up to sixty-four gigabytes. Any title requiring more memory becomes significantly more expensive to produce physically. Physical copies of wholly housed games sold out quickly after launch, reinforcing their status as premium goods. We may hear more about Macronix developments during Nintendo's next earnings call scheduled for this week.