The developments come amid renewed U.S.-led efforts to end the war, with Trump saying Putin wants a diplomatic settlement.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned of a “new level” of Russian aggression following a series of security incidents across Europe, as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its fifth anniversary.

"Over the past 24 hours, several of our European partners and allies have once again faced serious incidents that signal a new level of aggression on Russia's part," Macron wrote on X on Friday. His warning followed several developments that have heightened alarm among European governments, including three Russian-origin objects coming down in Poland during a major Russian bombardment of Ukraine.

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Macron expressed solidarity with Poland and other affected countries, saying Russia was escalating its assault on Ukraine and what he described as an "aggressive agenda" elsewhere in Europe.

"By intensifying its war of aggression against Ukraine and pursuing an aggressive agenda on European territory, Russia is taking an irresponsible gamble that can only further isolate it and strengthen the resolve and unity of Europeans, and of all those who wish to work toward peace and stability on our continent," he wrote. The developments come amid renewed U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, with President Donald Trump saying Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a settlement even as Russian forces continue their attacks.

Incidents Near NATO Borders The recent episodes have fueled concern that the war could increasingly spill beyond Ukraine and directly affect NATO members. Polish authorities said three Russian-origin objects landed in the country during Russia's attack on Ukraine on Friday. Poland's defense minister provisionally identified them as a Kh-101 cruise missile, another likely missile and a probable jet-powered drone.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there was “no doubt” the objects were Russian, adding: “It seems we are dealing with an intentional provocation. ” The incursion occurred as Poland hosted multinational military exercises involving members of the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group of nations supporting Ukraine and preparing for a potential postwar mission there. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the airspace violations “grave” and said allied aircraft were scrambled in response.

“This incident is clearly dangerous—a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine,” Rutte said. During a subsequent visit to Warsaw, Rutte offered further reassurance, stating that NATO would defend “every inch of Polish territory. ” The episode is particularly sensitive because Poland is a NATO member.

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Under Article 5 of the alliance’s founding treaty, an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all, though allies must first determine that an armed attack has occurred before taking action they deem necessary. Macron’s warning also followed allegations from Denmark of Russian involvement in an attempted assassination, claims by Estonia of a sabotage plot ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency and a report from Moldova that Russian drones violated its airspace.

Elsewhere in the region, a Russian cargo vessel was struck by drones on Saturday in international waters in the Gulf of Finland, catching fire and drifting into Finnish territorial waters. Finnish authorities have not identified who launched the drones. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on X that the war was “spilling over into our immediate vicinity” and affirmed that Ukraine had the right to fight the aggressor.

Newsweek reached out to NATO and the Russian foreign ministry by email Saturday for comment. Heavy Aerial Bombardment in Ukraine Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, escalating a conflict that began in 2014 with Moscow's seizure and illegal annexation of Crimea and fighting in eastern Ukraine. Nearly five years later, the fighting grinds on despite renewed U.S.-led peace efforts.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, Russia launched one of the largest aerial attacks of the war, firing more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles at Ukraine, including 27 ballistic missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. At least eight people were killed, Ukrainian officials said. The strikes targeted energy, transportation and railway infrastructure, and hit three bridges across the Dnieper River in Kyiv.

Zelensky said Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 79 missiles but none of the 27 ballistic missiles, prompting him to renew appeals for stronger air-defense systems from Western allies. The Russian barrage followed Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia with occupied Crimea, after which Putin vowed retaliation.

Trump Says Putin Wants to End War Following talks with Putin in China earlier this week, Trump said the Russian leader had “clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. ” “We're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done,” Trump said at the White House on Friday.

“I can only tell you that President Putin would like to get this settled, and that's with surety. ” Zelensky, however, has questioned that outlook, saying he is “a little bit more skeptical than Americans” that Putin is ready to compromise. Trump previously characterized Russian incursions into Poland as accidental, saying: “Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake.

” “I don't want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first,” Trump told reporters Friday. Meanwhile, Russia has shown no sign of abandoning its demand for control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, while Kyiv has rejected ceding territory its forces have spent years fighting to defend. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Steve Mollman and Anthony Murray.

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"Over the past 24 hours, several of our European partners and allies have once again faced serious incidents that signal a new level of aggression on Russia's part," Macron wrote on X on Friday. "By intensifying its war of aggression against Ukraine and pursuing an aggressive agenda on European territory, Russia is taking an irresponsible gamble that can only further isolate it and strengthen the resolve and unity of Europeans, and of all those who wish to work toward peace and stability on our continent," he wrote.

The recent episodes have fueled concern that the war could increasingly spill beyond Ukraine and directly affect NATO members. Polish authorities said three Russian-origin objects landed in the country during Russia's attack on Ukraine on Friday. Poland's defense minister provisionally identified them as a Kh-101 cruise missile, another likely missile and a probable jet-powered drone. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there was “no doubt” the objects were Russian, adding: “It seems we are dealing with an intentional provocation.

” The incursion occurred as Poland hosted multinational military exercises involving members of the “Coalition of the Willing,” a group of nations supporting Ukraine and preparing for a potential postwar mission there. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the airspace violations “grave” and said allied aircraft were scrambled in response.

“This incident is clearly dangerous—a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine,” Rutte said. During a subsequent visit to Warsaw, Rutte offered further reassurance, stating that NATO would defend “every inch of Polish territory. ” The episode is particularly sensitive because Poland is a NATO member.

Under Article 5 of the alliance’s founding treaty, an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all, though allies must first determine that an armed attack has occurred before taking action they deem necessary.of Russian involvement in an attempted assassination, claims by Estonia of a sabotage plot ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency and a report from Elsewhere in the region, a Russian cargo vessel was struck by drones on Saturday in international waters in the Gulf ofFinnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on X that the war was “spilling over into our immediate vicinity” and affirmed that Ukraine had the right to fight the aggressor.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, escalating a conflict that began in 2014 with Moscow's seizure and illegal annexation of Crimea and fighting in eastern Ukraine. Nearly five years later, the fighting grinds on despite renewed U.S.-led peace efforts.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, Russia launched one of the largest aerial attacks of the war, firing more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles at Ukraine, including 27 ballistic missiles, according to Ukrainian PresidentThe strikes targeted energy, transportation and railway infrastructure, and hit three bridges across the Dnieper River in Kyiv. Zelensky said Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 79 missiles but none of the 27 ballistic missiles, prompting him to renew appeals for stronger air-defense systems from Western allies.

The Russian barrage followed Ukrainian strikes on the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia with occupied Crimea, after which Putin vowed retaliation. , Trump said the Russian leader had “clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means. ” “We're having very good talks. I think there's a real good chance that we can get it done,” Trump said at the White House on Friday.

“I can only tell you that President Putin would like to get this settled, and that's with surety. ” Zelensky, however, has questioned that outlook, saying he is “a little bit more skeptical than Americans” that Putin is ready to compromise. Trump previously characterized Russian incursions into Poland as accidental, saying: “Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake.

” “I don't want to talk about security guarantees because we got to get a deal first,” Trump told reporters Friday. Meanwhile, Russia has shown no sign of abandoning its demand for control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, while Kyiv has rejected ceding territory its forces have spent years fighting to defend.