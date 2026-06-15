President Donald Trump threatens to impose 100% tariffs on French wine unless France abandons its digital tax on big tech companies.

that the 3% tech levy could come at a steep cost, putting billions of dollars in French wine exports to the American market at risk.

The U.S. market, which generates more than $2 billion annually for French winemakers, accounts for roughly one-fifth of the industry’s worldwide sales. in Évian-les-Bains, France, where leaders of the world’s largest democracies are gathering to discuss global trade, security, and economic policy. While the tariff threat could spark friction with France, Trump’s meetings with Middle Eastern leaders and his efforts to resolve conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine are expected to dominate discussions. ahead of his arrival in France, saying: “It’s not the U.S. that decides European or French law — that’s normal and it won’t be any different, at least as long as I am around.

”since 2019, and levies 3% on revenue earned in the country by big tech firms, including Google, Apple, Facebook also known as Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft. when France’s National Assembly voted 296-58 to double the rate to 6% and limit its scope to the largest global forms, a move that was later blocked by government ministers.





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