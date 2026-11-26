French President Emmanuel Macron rejects proposed €204 billion in EU budget cuts, warning that reduced public investment risks falling behind China and the US.

French President Emmanuel Macron has explicitly condemned the European Commission's proposal to cut €204 billion from the EU's long-term budget, labeling the move a profound strategic error that jeopardizes the continent's economic future. Speaking immediately following a European Council summit in Brussels focused on the 2028-2034 multiannual financial framework, Macron declared that France will firmly oppose any additional spending reductions during the ongoing high-stakes negotiations. The French leader warned that such significant retrenchment risks leaving European public investment significantly behind major global rivals, specifically the economic firepower of the United States and China.

Macron emphasized that the proposed reductions represent tangible, real cuts to essential funding streams, stating unequivocally that Paris does not support any further diminution of resources. He outlined a desire to find a workable middle ground between member nations that are fiercely defending cohesion funding and those who are net contributors demanding stricter fiscal discipline. Macron argued that failing to maintain robust public investment levels will leave Europe vulnerable and unable to compete effectively on the global stage against the massive economic advantages held by its transatlantic and Asian competitors.

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To address the deep internal divisions regarding the budget size, Macron has proposed introducing fresh revenue mechanisms for the European Union. These innovative proposals include rolling over joint debt repayments that were incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, thereby spreading the financial burden more evenly across all member states. Additionally, he suggested enacting a bloc-wide digital services tax to generate new income streams for the EU budget, aiming to reduce reliance on traditional national contributions and mitigate the need for deep cuts to existing programs.

Macron also drew a strict red line regarding the Common Agricultural Policy, insisting that France will not compromise on its existing subsidies under any circumstances. He stated that the EU proposal must preserve every euro that France currently receives, specifying that the country needs to maintain its €66.25 billion allocation. This firm stance highlights the sensitive nature of agricultural funding for France and underscores the extreme difficulty of reaching a consensus among member states with varying economic priorities and severe fiscal constraints.

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Conversely, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that European heads of state will not reconvene on Friday, as they had generated new movement towards reducing the overall budget volume, a position strongly sought by Berlin and other net contributor states. Merz reaffirmed Germany's position that all 27 member states must share the financial responsibility for ongoing aid to Ukraine, framing this contribution as an essential collective obligation. This stark divergence in priorities between France and Germany exemplifies the core challenge in finalizing the multiannual financial framework for the coming decade.

EU leaders plan to resume direct discussions during a two-day European Council summit starting on December 17. This upcoming meeting is critical for resolving the impasse between those advocating for strict fiscal discipline and those prioritizing strategic investment and regional cohesion. The outcomes of these negotiations will determine the financial trajectory of the European Union for the next several years, impacting everything from agricultural support to international aid commitments and domestic investment capabilities across all member states.