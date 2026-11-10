Franceinfo Apologizes After Eight-Year-Old Marcel Calls Macron and Police Vulgar Names on Live TV

An eight-year-old French boy insulted Emmanuel Macron on live TV during a Paris protest, drawing police union backlash and a Franceinfo apology.

Franceinfo management has issued a formal apology following the broadcast of an interview with eight-year-old Marcel, who used vulgar language to insult President Emmanuel Macron and police officers during a live television segment in Paris.

The incident occurred when a reporter approached Marcel, who had attended the rally with his father, and asked why he was participating in the demonstration. The young child immediately launched into a tirade, stating that he considered Macron to be an asshole just like all the cops he disliked.

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When the reporter attempted to intervene and asked the boy not to use profanity on live television, Marcel continued his outburst. He added that he was protesting because the government refuses to listen to students who are demonstrating against current policies.

The broadcast triggered immediate backlash from law enforcement groups. Stanislas Gaudon, a representative of the Alliance Police Union, condemned the remarks as disrespectful to the institution and the police force.

Jean-Christophe Couvy, National Secretary of the UN1TE Police Union, described the child as a symbol of an ACAB generation. He argued that young people were being groomed to hold anti-police views and expressed shock that Marcel's father stood impassive beside him with a smile of satisfaction.

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Franceinfo acknowledged that interviewing a young child during a live programme was a mistake. The channel announced that its editorial guidelines have been thoroughly reviewed in response to the intense public backlash.

This controversy unfolded during a wider wave of anger against the French government. Over the weekend of November 7, thousands of people protested across France despite a lower turnout than in previous weeks.

The demonstrations marked the fourth consecutive weekend of protests against the rising cost of living. These events occur as France heads toward presidential elections in five months, where the far right sees its best chance yet to win power.

The interior ministry reported that 146,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday, including 46,000 in Paris. Unions put the figure at 250,000 protesters nationwide, with 75,000 in the capital.

These numbers were lower than in the previous three weekends but followed a mass union protest on Thursday that rallied 575,000 people according to authorities. Unions claimed 1.6 million participants for that earlier event.

Some 70,000 security forces were deployed on Saturday after mass protests on October 17 degenerated into the worst riots France had seen in years. Police used tear gas against individuals throwing projectiles and homemade fireworks at officers.

Police stated that a group of 200 violent individuals attacked officers while they were arresting a man who had set fire to a trash bin in the square. The clashes erupted at the end of the route where unions marched from Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation.

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A rival demonstration called by the Yellow Vests movement at Place de la Concorde was banned by the authorities. A large police presence prevented protesters from getting close to the president's Elysee Palace.

About 100 people who arrived at the banned site were surrounded by police. Yellow Vests coordinator Benjamin Ball and spokeswoman Azelma Sigaux were among those arrested during the dispersal.

In the southeastern city of Lyon, police fired tear gas to disperse several hundred people blocking a road in the city centre during an unauthorized gathering. The unrest highlights growing tensions ahead of the election.

The wave of demonstrations began in late September with a movement by high school students angered by conditions at their schools. Sabine Kharbach, spokeswoman of the Student Union, said students remain at the heart of the protests.

Local businesses are feeling the economic pain of the ongoing unrest. Paris shop manager Jean Emile Moulinier noted that hardly any customers brave security barricades on protest weekends, threatening store viability.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is scheduled to meet unions and employer federation representatives to discuss wages and purchasing power. However, student and teacher groups have called for a new strike to keep pressure on the government.

Polls indicate that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is the favorite to win the presidency in 2027. Her main rival is currently hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon rather than a centrist ally of Macron.