Macron Conditions French Help for Strait of Hormuz on Written Iran Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron says France will assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz only after receiving the written terms of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement, highlighting allied caution over deal details and deployment timelines.

GENEVA - French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed willingness to assist President Trump in securing the Strait of Hormuz, but he insists on seeing the written details of the ceasefire agreement first.

The United States and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding electronically on Sunday, aiming to reopen the strategic strait, lift the U.S. naval blockade, extend the ceasefire, and initiate nuclear negotiations. However, as reported by The Post, key G7 allies, including France and the United Kingdom, have not yet received the full text of the MOU.

Macron stated that the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and accompanying military assets can be deployed within two or three days after the agreement is confirmed, emphasizing the need for clarity before committing resources. France and Britain have been at the forefront of planning a multinational maritime mission to ensure the strait's safety once hostilities cease.

Macron highlighted that a coalition is ready to act swiftly, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the deal's completion and affirmed the UK's readiness to contribute to demining efforts, though he stopped short of providing a specific deployment timeline. The three leaders-Trump, Macron, and Starmer-share the same hotel in Évian, France, during the G20 summit, and Trump notably sat between the two at the G7 welcome dinner, fostering informal discussions. Confusion surrounds several aspects of the agreement.

While President Trump has repeatedly asserted that the Strait of Hormuz will remain permanently toll-free, Iranian state media indicates that a toll may be introduced after 60 days to cover maintenance and operational costs. A senior U.S. administration official clarified that the MOU explicitly states the strait will be open without tolls for 60 days, with the expectation that this provision will be incorporated into the final agreement. The timing of the deal's public release is also uncertain.

One official suggested details would emerge within 24-48 hours, while another linked the announcement to a future signing ceremony in Switzerland. Furthermore, President Trump, who earlier criticized European nations for insufficient military support during the conflict, appeared to moderate his stance in talks with Macron, remarking that extensive assistance might not be necessary but acknowledging that having a ship or two from allied nations could be beneficial.

The situation underscores the delicate diplomacy required to stabilize a critical global shipping route. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for oil transportation, and any prolonged disruption could severely impact global energy markets. The U.S.-Iran MOU represents a tentative step toward de-escalation, but its success hinges on transparency and multilateral cooperation. Macron's condition for French involvement reflects a broader European demand for accountability and concrete terms before committing military assets.

Meanwhile, the UK's cautious approach, similar to France's, signals that Allied leaders seek assurance that the agreement is robust and sustainable. The deployment of a French carrier group would significantly bolster security operations, demonstrating a tangible return of European military engagement in the region.

However, without a shared understanding of the deal's provisions, trust remains fragile. The G20 and G7 gatherings provide a venue for face-to-face negotiations, yet the lack of a finalized, publicly available document continues to generate speculation and doubt. As the world watches, the clarity of the MOU's text and the willingness of all parties to honor its terms will determine whether the strait remains open and free from conflict.

Overall, the episode illustrates the complex interplay between unilateral U.S. actions and multilateral alliance management. President Trump's tendency to announce deals before securing full allied buy-in has created friction, forcing partners like France and the UK to assert their own conditions for participation. The condition set by Macron-receipt of the written agreement-is a prudent measure to avoid entanglement in an ambiguous commitment.

It also reflects a shift toward greater European autonomy in security matters, as Paris and London seek to shape outcomes rather than merely follow U.S.leadership. The naval mission, once formalized, will require careful coordination among contributing nations to avoid operational overlaps and ensure a unified command structure. The toll discrepancy between U.S. and Iranian statements further complicates the picture, suggesting either a miscommunication or divergent interpretations that must be reconciled.

As the situation evolves, the international community will look for concrete signs of compliance, including the withdrawal of naval forces, the removal of mines, and the unrestricted flow of commercial vessels. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether the MOU translates into lasting stability or remains a fragile accord vulnerable to collapse





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