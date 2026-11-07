President Emmanuel Macron hits a historic low in popularity ratings as unrest sweeps France, while Marine Le Pen gains significant support from frustrated voters seeking order.

President Emmanuel Macron has recorded the lowest approval rating in modern French history, with only 13 percent of the public supporting his performance. This sharp decline follows weeks of widespread riots that have severely damaged the nation's social cohesion and economic stability. The Elabe Institute poll indicates a catastrophic 11 percentage point drop since August, marking a historic low for the current administration.

Historic Low Approval Rating

According to the Elabe Institute, just 13 percent of the French public currently approve of President Emmanuel Macron's performance. This figure represents an 11 percentage point decrease since August and falls below the previous record low of 14 percent set by Socialist predecessor François Hollande in November 2016. Additionally, it drops below Macron's own lowest previous rating of 14 percent recorded in October 2025. The survey reveals that 82 percent of respondents lack trust in the president, with 60 percent stating they do not trust him at all.

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Riot Impacts and Political Blame

The dramatic collapse in confidence coincides with intense unrest involving radical far-left groups and disaffected youths from minority communities. The violence has resulted in billions of euros in damages and injured hundreds of police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters. President Emmanuel Macron has faced criticism for being impotent during these events rather than maintaining steady leadership. He has attempted to assign blame to external forces, including U.S. President Donald Trump for energy costs linked to the Iran war. The President has notably refused to address how mass migration policies may have contributed to societal divisions driving the looting campaigns.

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Marine Le Pen Gains Momentum

In stark contrast, French National Rally presidential candidate Marine Le Pen stands as the most popular politician in the country with 35 percent support. Her deputy and effective running mate, Jordan Bardella, enjoys positive views from 33 percent of respondents. Marine Le Pen has galvanized support by vowing to restore the rule of law amidst the chaos. She emphasized that offenders who harm firefighters, teachers, or police officers face automatic prosecution, sentencing, and execution of penalties. For foreign offenders, she pledged automatic expulsion from the country.

Voter Realignment and Future Outlook

Marine Le Pen is winning support from previous Macron voters who are seeking stability against the radical far-left. A separate FOP survey this week found that 16 to 19 percent of 2022 Macron voters would back the National Rally leader in the first round of voting next April. Nearly one in three voters aged 18 to 24 now backs Marine Le Pen, suggesting a significant realignment to the right. This surge positions her as a firewall against further unrest and a preferred option for restoring order in French society.