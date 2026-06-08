macOS 27 Golden Gate: Apple's Next Big Update

Apple has unveiled its latest software update, macOS 27 Golden Gate, which promises to improve the overall user experience. The update includes a redesigned Liquid Glass design, improved app icons, and a more unified experience for developers. Apple Intelligence is also a major focus of the update, with Siri getting a major overhaul and the ability to understand context and complete tasks on its own. Additionally, the update includes expanded integration with Apple Intelligence in various apps, including Safari, Passwords, and Shortcuts.

The future of Mac software is upon us following today's reveal of macOS 27 Golden Gate. More than just improving Apple Intelligence , this upcoming software update improves Liquid Glass and officially ends support for Intel Macs .

Apple is also starting to limit what older Apple Silicon devices can do, as the ability to customize how Siri sounds is limited to M3 Mac devices or newer with at least 12GB of RAM, meaning that even Unlike previous WWDC keynotes, instead of jumping between software updates, Apple spent much of the stream focusing on Apple Intelligence, finally delivering on the promises it made a couple of years ago. Apple spoke at length about Siri and Apple Intelligence, but leaving many of the specifics to be discovered by developers and, eventually, public beta testers.

At WWDC 2026, three core pillars were Siri's AI makeover, Apple Intelligence coming to more apps, and performance improvements. Another big focus for Apple was Child Safety, as Screen Time has been redesigned and improved to protect children and the general accessibility experience delivered by macOS 26 Tahoe and the all-new Liquid Glass design, Apple started the keynote addressing this issue with an all-new slider setting that lets users adjust how translucent or tinted Liquid Glass appears.

Beyond that, app icons are sharper and some have been redesigned altogether with additional layers to improve readability. Plus, some interactions have been fixed so users can tell that Apple has been paying attention to details.

For example, another complaint that the new Liquid Design incited was that the aspect ratio of app windows were completely different. Apple is now creating a more unified experience, and developers don't even have to change anything on their end. According to the company, window shapes, menu bar icons, and even the toolbars have been fixed, so everything will look more cohesive.

While Apple still has a few more months to finalize the design, it's a step in the right direction. Siri is a big part of iOS 27, and that's all true for macOS 27. Apple calls the Apple Intelligence-powered Siri a more personal assistant. Only available in English at first, and legally barred from debuting in Europe and China for now, the assistant lives in the Spotlight menu, in addition to an all-new Siri app.

Users can now ask questions straight from the Spotlight menu, and the Mac will understand that it's a query to Siri. A chat box will appear where users can submit follow up questions, brainstorm with the personal assistant, and more.

The new Siri is able to understand context, so it can help you find photos from a specific weekend, remind you of a podcast a friend sent you in the Messages app a few weeks ago, and even locate a message in Mail to bring you the precise information you need. The new Siri can take control of your Mac to complete some tasks, look up information online, and generate written drafts on the fly.

The improved Visual Intelligence feature also lets Siri see and discuss anything on your screen. Safari, Passwords, Photos, Image Playground, and Shortcuts are a few of the apps that will see expanded integration with Apple Intelligence. In Safari, users can now create their own extensions using AI. The browser can also proactively organize tabs and notify you when a sold out product is back in stock or if a ticket for a concert becomes available.

Apple says Safari will send a notification as it actively monitors webpages, and you can take action from there. For the Passwords app, Apple wants to do more to help you replace your compromised passwords. For some websites, Apple Intelligence can log in into your account, change your password, and update the password in the app on its own. Image Playground now has the ability to create photorealistic images and other new styles.

Apple says there will be daily limits when it comes to image generation, but users can increase these limits with certain iCloud+ subscriptions. Lastly, the Shortcuts app is going to be easier to use, as Mac owners will no longer need to create a shortcut step by step. Instead, they can Describe a Shortcut to Apple Intelligence and have AI do all the heavy lifting.

One example Apple provided was telling Apple Intelligence to set a different alarm each evening depending on the first event in Calendar the following day. While macOS Golden Gate isn't the most feature-packed update Apple has ever released, it should improve the overall user experience significantly.

This might be in part due to the fact that Apple no longer needs to support Intel Macs, but Needless to say, the report was proven accurate on Monday, as Apple is promising faster performance across all of its operating system. AirDrop, searching for files, and even load times on Safari should be faster on macOS 27. Apple says the Mac feels more responsive than ever, which means that even the six-year-old M1 MacBook Air should get a boost





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