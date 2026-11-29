Macmillan Publishers confirms the sequel to the hit romance novel will release in December 2026, following Alex and Henry through handwritten letters.

Macmillan Publishers has officially confirmed that Casey McQuiston is writing the long-awaited sequel to her bestselling romance novel, Red, White & Royal Blue. The publisher unveiled the project title, Red, White & Royal Blue: The Private Correspondence, on Wednesday, announcing a scheduled release date of December 1, 2026. Readers can now pre-order the upcoming title, which promises to delve deeper into the private lives of its central couple.

The Core Details Of The New Book

Red, White & Royal Blue: The Private Correspondence will be structured as an epistolary novella, utilizing letters, postcards, and journal entries to tell its story. The synopsis explains that after an email leak exposed Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry's secret romance to the world, the couple vowed to stop using digital communication for personal matters. Years later, they miss the intimacy of writing to each other and decide to adopt the traditional method of handwritten love letters for their long-distance correspondence.

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This narrative device allows the book to span twenty years of the couple's relationship, starting from the day they first appeared on the world stage together. The publication will provide intimate archives of their interaction, sharing content that ranges from sarcastic remarks to emotional discussions about starting a family. It aims to offer compelling insight into the long-term futures of both Alex and Henry, as well as their beloved supporting characters.

Stakeholder Positions And Previous Adaptations

Casey McQuiston first published the original novel, Red, White & Royal Blue, seven years ago. The story follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States, who falls in love with Prince Henry of England after an altercation at Buckingham Palace. This incident, dubbed Cakegate, forced the two to pretend to be friends to avoid a diplomatic crisis and boost Alex's mother's re-election chances. The 2023 Prime Video film adaptation featured Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex and Nicholas Galitzine as Henry, earning high praise from audiences and critics.

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The film cast also included Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont, the President of the United States, and Stephen Fry as James III, King of the United Kingdom. The original plot required the couple to keep their romance secret from their families and the public. The new sequel picks up after that secret is out, shifting the conflict from hiding their relationship to maintaining their privacy in an era of constant digital surveillance. This shift explains their decision to return to analog communication methods.

Real World Impact And Publication Timeline

The announcement of Red, White & Royal Blue: The Private Correspondence generates significant anticipation among fans of the franchise. The release date of December 1, 2026, positions the book to arrive just in time for the holiday season, potentially capitalizing on the continued popularity of the original story. The seven-year gap since the initial publication highlights the demand for new content in this specific niche of romance fiction.

Macmillan Publishers has made the title available for pre-order immediately, allowing interested readers to secure their copies in advance. The decision to publish the sequel as an epistolary work offers a fresh narrative structure that differs from the traditional prose of the first book. This format aligns with the characters' need for secure communication, adding a layer of authenticity to their story. The detailed synopsis suggests a focus on the domestic and personal aspects of their lives, moving beyond the political intrigue of the original plot.

The continued engagement with the franchise, spanning from the novel to the film and now back to literature, demonstrates the enduring appeal of Alex and Henry's relationship. Fans are eager to see how the couple navigates their public status and private life over the next two decades. The inclusion of postcards and journal entries promises a varied and intimate reading experience. This new installment serves as a bridge for fans waiting for the next phase of the characters' journeys, maintaining momentum in the romance genre.