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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. In the single, Macklemore calls for peace across the world, highlighting conflicts in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Palestine, and the US.

Macklemore has shared a new song, “Where’s Our Love,” in support of mothers and children in Gaza. Money raised from the track will benefit theIsrael Defense Forces alongside her family in Gaza in January 2024. The song is set to be officially released on streaming services tomorrow , but Macklemore has already shared the music video on Instagram.

Also read Macklemore Releases 'Where's Our Love' Single to Support Gaza Mothers and Children via Mother of Hind Fund

“Where’s Our Love” sees Macklemore call for peace across the world, highlighting conflicts in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Palestine, and the US, which he says on the track is “terrorized by ICE agents. ” The video features clips of him performing alongside images from Palestine that range from peaceful moments, like children playing football and smiling, to the wreckage in Gaza, inflicted by Israel.

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“The kids in the Congo mining for cobalt to put into our phones / So we can argue about what genocide is on the internet / As our Teslas drive us home,” he raps over a simple piano track. “And if the words ‘Free Palestine’ are more hurtful than the babies killed / Then I don’t know / But any revolution in the history of the world wasn’t built on hope alone.

”Macklemore has previously shared two protest songs, “Hind’s Hall” and “Hind’s Hall 2,” both named after Rajab and the Columbia University students who renamed Hamilton Hall in her honor. He’s been one of the most publicly outspoken celebrities on Gaza, which resulted in him beingEd Sheeran’s stadium tour earlier this year. Since then, he’s embarked on his own Free Palestine Tour, though he later