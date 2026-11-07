Macklemore's Free Palestine Tour Blocked by Nine Major US Arenas Including Madison Square Garden

Macklemore says nine major American arenas, including Climate Pledge Arena, rejected his Free Palestine Tour benefit shows.

Macklemore has confirmed that nine major American arenas have officially refused to host his Free Palestine Tour, citing the political nature of the benefit events as the primary reason for the rejections. The venues, which include high-profile landmarks like Madison Square Garden and Crypto.com Arena, initially offered available dates through the end of the year before abruptly withdrawing them.

The Seattle-born artist announced the exclusions in a detailed statement posted to Instagram on Friday, revealing that Climate Pledge Arena, located in his hometown, was among the venues that pulled out. He explained that while his team secured provisional booking windows for late 2023, those slots were immediately removed once the arena management learned the concerts were charitable benefit shows for Palestine.

Also read Macklemore says nine US arenas rejected Free Palestine benefit tour

Macklemore listed the specific venues that declined the tour, which include Madison Square Garden, Prudential Center, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena, Chase Center, and Climate Pledge Arena. He emphasized that the outcome remained identical across all negotiations, regardless of the specific conversation dynamics with each venue's booking team.

Writing with palpable frustration, the rapper stated that in over twenty years of professional touring, he had never encountered a situation where a venue would bar shows solely based on their charitable cause. He asserted that the doors were firmly closed for these specific events, creating an unprecedented barrier in his long career in the music industry.

Advertisement

Macklemore framed the widespread rejections not as an isolated incident but as part of a broader, decades-long pattern of consequences faced by activists and artists who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. He noted that while he feels the impact, many other poets, writers, musicians, and entertainers have paid a far greater personal and professional price for similar political stances.

He declared a firm refusal to compromise his values for commercial gain, stating he would rather lose every touring opportunity than spend another day protecting business relationships with Israel that he believes prioritize corporate interests over Palestinian human life. This stance reinforces his view that the issue is fundamentally about moral choices rather than just ticket sales or profit margins.

Despite the setbacks in the United States, Macklemore pointed to the overwhelming success of his recent European tour dates in Dublin, Paris, and London as proof of public support. He highlighted that these three sold-out arena shows drew tens of thousands of attendees from diverse backgrounds, religions, and walks of life, filling the venues with love rather than the hatred often attributed to the movement by its critics.

The European leg of the tour featured more than 40 artists and speakers who publicly put their names and platforms behind Palestinian liberation efforts. All proceeds from these international shows were directed to benefit organizations supporting Palestine, demonstrating a strong base of support that the artist intends to leverage moving forward.

Advertisement

Macklemore concluded that the tour will continue regardless of the major arena closures, with plans to build their own stages if necessary. He argued that while venue owners control the physical buildings, they do not own the people who fill them, asserting that the world changes not because those in power grant permission, but because the public stops asking for it.