Macklemore Exposes Nine US Arenas Blocking Free Palestine Tour

Macklemore reveals nine major American venues, including Madison Square Garden and Crypto.com Arena, rejected his charity tour for Palestine, citing political pressure.

Seattle rapper Macklemore has publicly identified nine prominent American arenas that allegedly refused to host dates for his Free Palestine Tour. In a detailed statement posted on Instagram on Friday, November 6, the musician explained that these major venues removed available performance slots once they learned the concerts were intended as charity events supporting Palestinian humanitarian aid.

Arena Rejections Block US Tour Dates

Macklemore explicitly named the facilities that declined to collaborate on the project, stating that the doors were closed despite prior negotiations. The list of rejected venues includes Madison Square Garden in New York, Prudential Center in Newark, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, UBS Arena in Elmont, Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Kia Forum in Inglewood, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Chase Center in San Francisco, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

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The artist noted that by mid-September, his team had secured potential dates extending through the end of the year at these locations. However, he claimed that the availability vanished immediately after the promoters discovered the charitable nature of the performances. He emphasized that while the specific conversations with each venue varied, the final outcome remained consistent across all nine institutions.

Industry Pressure and Previous Conflicts

This public disclosure follows a series of professional setbacks that began in September when Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's tour lineup. The rapper attributed his dismissal to his inclusion of Free Palestine demonstrations during supporting sets. He accused stadium owner Robert Kraft, whose Kraft Group owns Gillette Stadium, of pressuring Sheeran's US promoters, Messina Touring Group, into terminating the partnership.

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Following the termination, Macklemore donated the one million dollars earned from his short-lived contract to Palestinian aid organizations. He subsequently launched his independent European tour, which featured surprise speeches and performances by artists such as Mark Ruffalo and Julian Casablancas. The Dublin show sold out immediately, prompting announcements of upcoming lineups for future stops.

Critique of Entertainment Industry Censorship

In his lengthy statement, Macklemore expressed regret for not speaking out against industry intimidation three years ago. He described experiencing manipulation and suppression designed to keep entertainers quiet about geopolitical issues. He argued that this behavior allows powerful individuals to dictate which causes are acceptable and which voices remain welcome in the public sphere.

The musician stated he would rather lose every opportunity in the music industry than continue protecting entities that prioritize business relationships with Israel over Palestinian human life. He highlighted a contradiction in American values, noting that while the country prides itself on freedom of speech, billionaires effectively decide which humanitarian concerns are defensible.

Tour Progress and Future Plans

Despite the rejections in the United States, the Free Palestine Tour has continued successfully in Europe with shows in London and Paris. These events have raised significant funds for humanitarian aid and featured guest appearances from notable musicians like Hozier, Kneecap, and Aurora. Macklemore maintains that bringing the tour home to the US remains a primary goal, even after facing systemic barriers from major venue operators.