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The money will go towards 12 organizations supporting Palestinians such as Gaza Soup Kitchen, Jewish Voice for Peace, and more. On Instagram, Macklemore shared that he reached the whopping sum thanks to ticket sales, merchandising, direct donations, and fundraising completed by partner organizations.

“To the people that organized, performed, shared stories, sang from the crowd, cried in the parking lots, and just showed up. Look what we were all able to do,” he wrote on Instagram.

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“With my whole heart, thank you. ” The money will go towards relief organizations such as Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Gaza Soup Kitchen, and Medical Aid for Palestinians, along with advocacy groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, Palestinian Youth Movement and plenty more. appearances on the night. Julian Casablancas and Mark Ruffalo were also among the celebrities to be a guest speaker at the concert.

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The Free Palestine tour continued at Paris’ Accor Arena and came to an end at London’s OVO Arena Wembley . US arenas of refusing to host him upon learning that the shows would support Palestine. He named Madison Square Garden, the Prudential Center, the Barclays Center, the UBS Arena, the Intuit Dome, the Kia Forum, the Crypto.com Arena, the Chase Center, and the Climate Pledge Arena as the venues who turned down the Free Palestine tour.

“I’m three years past giving two shits about maintaining any relationships, business or personal, with anyone that isn’t riding for a Free Palestine,” the rapper wrote. “I’d rather lose every opportunity in this industry than spend another day protecting people who value their business relationships with Israel more than they value Palestinian human life. ”