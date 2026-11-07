Macklemore Claims US Venues Canceled Shows Over Free Palestine Concerts

Benjamin Haggerty alleges major US arenas like MSG and Chase Center rejected his benefit shows after he voiced support for Palestine, citing censorship by wealthy interests.

Benjamin Haggerty, known professionally as the rapper Macklemore, is accusing major United States arena venues of refusing to host his upcoming benefit tour for Palestine. The artist claims that prominent locations, including Madison Square Garden and the Chase Center, withdrew availability for dates in mid-September once they learned the concerts would support Palestinian causes. This allegation comes shortly after Haggerty faced intense backlash for his stage comments during the 2026 Ed Sheeran tour.

Core Details of Venue Cancellations

Haggerty stated that by mid-September, his team received available dates at several major venues through the end of the year. However, the availability was suddenly revoked once the promoters and venue owners understood the specific nature of these events as benefit shows for Palestine. He asserts that the doors were closed and conversations changed, resulting in a unified decision that the shows would not be allowed to happen in these high-profile spaces.

Also read Macklemore Says Nine U.S. Venues Turned Down 'Free Palestine' Tour: 'They Got Me F-cked Up'

The venues specifically named in his allegations include Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Additional locations cited are the UBS Arena in the greater New York City area, the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Haggerty also listed the Chase Center in San Francisco and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as entities that removed their availability.

Stakeholder Positions and Industry Backlash

The controversy began gaining significant traction in September when Haggerty delivered anti-Israel comments during the 2026 Ed Sheeran tour. He was subsequently removed from the tour lineup after weeks of controversy. During a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Haggerty accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. He wore a Palestinian Keffiyeh while the Jumbotron behind him flashed Free Palestine images, which drew immediate criticism from fans and industry peers.

Advertisement

Pop singer Pink publicly criticized the backlash against Haggerty, clarifying her stance on free speech and safety. Pink, who identified herself as a Jewish mom, explained that she reposted attacks on Haggerty not because she wanted him silenced, but because his comments frightened her and loved ones. She stated she did not need anyone fired or refunds demanded, but rather the ability to express fear without being dismissed as supporting genocide.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

Haggerty argues that the situation highlights a shift in the music industry where billionaire interests can censor voices supporting Palestinian liberation. He wrote on Instagram that the collective awakening around this issue has exposed the power of elites to decide which voices are allowed on stage. He emphasized that when the billionaire class controls access to performance spaces, it impacts everyone in the industry and society at large.

Despite the reported cancellations, Haggerty remains committed to using his platform to advocate for Palestinian rights. He stated that he would rather lose every opportunity in the industry than protect people who value business relationships with Israel over Palestinian human life. His initial tour dates were all located in Europe, but he is now actively seeking to perform in the United States despite the alleged resistance from major arena promoters.

Broader Implications for Free Speech

The rapper questioned the state of freedom of speech in the United States, suggesting that a handful of billionaires are deciding which causes are acceptable. He asked what other causes might be targeted next, implying that today being Palestine is only the beginning of potential censorship. Haggerty noted that in over twenty years of touring, he has never experienced such a coordinated rejection of his performances based on his political activism.