Macklemore says nine US arenas rejected Free Palestine benefit tour

Macklemore claims nine major US arenas, including Intuit Dome and Madison Square Garden, withdrew offered dates after learning his shows would benefit Palestinians. MSG says he is not an arena level act.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore says nine major US arenas turned down his Free Palestine benefit tour, including several in California. Madison Square Garden pushed back on his claim, saying he is simply not a big enough act to fill its venues.

We have some of the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability and he is not an arena level act, an MSG Entertainment spokesperson told The Post in a bruising explanation for the rejection. Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, issued his side of the story on Instagram Friday. Trying to silence us will only make the message louder, he wrote in the caption.

Also read Macklemore says he can't get U.S. venues to book his Free Palestine Tour

From the beginning, our plan was to bring this tour home to the U.S. But after weeks of reaching out, nine major American arenas have turned us down, he wrote in a carousel post. The California venues he named were Inglewood's Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, downtown Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and San Francisco's Chase Center. Madison Square Garden and Brooklyn's Barclays Center in New York were also among the nine.

Advertisement

Macklemore Reveals Venue Rejections After Learning Cause

The 43-year-old performer alleged the venues initially offered potential concert dates, only to yank them after learning the shows would benefit Palestinians. By mid-September, we received available dates at these arenas through the end of the year, he wrote. But once they found out these were my benefit show for Palestine, those dates were suddenly off the table.

His proposed American shows would have followed sold-out benefit performances in Dublin, Paris and London, where he called for a free Palestine and accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. The Israeli-American Council demanded that Ed Sheeran drop Macklemore from his tour after the onstage comments. Concertgoer Moshe Creditor told The Post the political messaging derailed what was supposed to be a birthday celebration with his mother.

I was completely disappointed, and it ruined what was supposed to be a great night, he said. Macklemore was subsequently removed from the remaining US stops on Sheeran's tour after saying Free Palestine onstage during an early September show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Sheeran later addressed the removal, saying the decision was made by the concert promoter and venues, not by him.

Rapper Criticizes Industry For Prioritizing Business Over Palestinian Lives

Macklemore responded to the alleged snubs with a lengthy broadside against billionaires, brand-conscious artists and an industry he accused of putting business relationships ahead of Palestinian lives. I would rather lose every opportunity in this industry than spend another day protecting people who value their business relationships with Israel more than they value Palestinian human life, he wrote.

Advertisement

The Thrift Shop rapper argued that wealthy gatekeepers wield too much control over which causes artists can champion and urged fellow performers to speak out despite potential career consequences. They forget that we buy their tickets. We fill their arenas. We build their empires.

Macklemore Pledges To Continue Raising Funds For Palestinians

And we have the power to bring them down, he wrote. Now, Macklemore says more benefit concerts are coming, even if the next stage looks considerably different. We will probably just take that outside where it belonged in the first place, he wrote, pledging to continue working with artists and organizers to raise funds for Palestinians.