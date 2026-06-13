Mackenzie Shirilla Works in Prison Kitchen After Being Sentenced to Life

Mackenzie Shirilla, a 21-year-old woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her boyfriend and friend, has reportedly started working in the prison kitchen where she will be spending the rest of her life.

“Hell on Wheels” killer Mackenzie Shirilla is reportedly dishing out prison chow at the Ohio penitentiary where she’ll be spending the rest of her life.

While little else was revealed about the 21-year-old murderer’s new job, inmate kitchen workers are typically tasked with preparing and serving meals to other prisoners. Prison officials at the Shirilla likely had to undergo a medical exam to confirm she doesn’t have any contagious diseases before she was allowed to work around food,Shirilla is serving a life sentence for purposely speeding into a building and killing her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and friend Davion Flanagan, 19, in 2022.

She allegedly has online sugar daddies who send her money for makeup and outfits when she’s strapped for cash, Mary Katherine Crowder, who served time with Shirilla at the Ohio prison,And even if her rich online companions don’t come through, Crowder said her parents were always sending her money. in 2022 and killing her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and friend Davion Flanagan, 19 – have described her as self-absorbed and spoiled. Shirilla’s new gig comes just days after she told her mom she was bored behind bars because “there is nothing for me to do” in a leaked Crowder said she remembered Shirilla as a status-obsessed inmate who wasted no time earning a “mean girl” reputation.

“Everyone knew why she was there, and she walked around like she was this famous person within prison,” Crowder said. “She always had makeup done, hair done, her clothes were altered to fit her body tighter or be different. ” Shirilla was sentenced to life in prison in August 2023, but the Netflix documentary “The Crash” re-sparked the frenzy surrounding the sinister case.

Shirilla is serving a life sentence for purposely speeding into a building and killing her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and friend Davion Flanagan, 19, in 2022.





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Mackenzie Shirilla Prison Life Sentence Killing Prison Kitchen

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