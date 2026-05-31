Mackenzie Shirilla Speaks From Prison About Future After Fatal Crash and Disciplinary Record

Mackenzie Shirilla, convicted for a 2022 intentional crash that killed two, discusses fears of aging and infertility in a jail call. The Netflix-featured case also reveals prison disciplinary issues, including a 2025 explicit video call incident.

Mackenzie Shirilla , now 21, is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after being convicted in a 2023 bench trial on 12 felony charges, including murder, for a July 2022 crash in Strongsville, Ohio.

At the time of the incident she was 17 and driving a Toyota Camry at over 100 mph when she intentionally hit a brick wall, accelerating and steering the vehicle into a building. The crash killed her boyfriend and a close friend who were passengers. She is not eligible for parole until October 2037.

In a recent recorded phone call from jail, Mackenzie expressed deep concerns about her future, telling her mother Natalie Shirilla that she fears she will be "old" by the time she is released and may not be able to have children. Her mother praised her as a "pillar of strength" throughout the trial and incarceration, but Mackenzie responded with emotional uncertainty, saying she just wants to come home.

The case gained national attention and was featured in a Netflix documentary titled The Crash, prompting public discussion about the circumstances and her rehabilitation. According to prison records, Mackenzie has faced multiple disciplinary actions while incarcerated. In 2025 she was written up for participating in an NSFW video call during which a visitor allegedly exposed herself and displayed a sex toy.

Additionally, in October 2024 she was cited for possession of altered clothing and four nude magazine pictures. As a result, prison officials restricted her commissary access for 30 days as punishment for those offenses. The combination of the severe crash, her lengthy sentence, the documentary spotlight, and her conduct behind bars continues to draw public scrutiny and debate about accountability, rehabilitation, and the long-term impacts on all involved





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