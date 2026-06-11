Mackenzie Shirilla shares video of crying at boyfriend's grave to hit back at critics

Mackenzie Shirilla, the Ohio woman serving a 15-years-to-life sentence for murdering her boyfriend and friend in a car crash, shared a video of herself crying at a memorial site to counter claims that she showed no remorse for the deaths. The video was posted on her Instagram account, which is believed to be managed by her parents.

Hell on Wheels' killer Mackenzie Shirilla hit back against critics who branded her 'remorseless' by sharing a video of herself crying at her boyfriend's grave.

Shirilla's Instagram account posted a compilation video on Tuesday of footage from the months after she killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and their friend Davion Flanagan, 18, in a car crash in 2022. The 22-year-old from Ohio is serving a 15-years-to-life sentence for murdering the pair by accelerating her Toyota Camry into a brick wall at over 100mph, instantly killing them both and barely surviving herself.

Shirilla then came under scrutiny for sharing her recovery on social media, going to parties and attending concerts in the aftermath of the crash, at one point dressing up as a corpse at a Halloween party shortly before her arrest for murder. In an apparent attempt to combat claims she showed no remorse for the murders, this week Shirilla shared clips of her weeping and laying flowers at a memorial for Russo, as an AI-generated voiceover said the public 'think that Mackenzie Shirilla showed no remorse and no sadness after the car accident.

' 'But they definitely lied about that,' the narration said, as the clip showed her placing pictures of herself and Russo at the memorial site. The clip did not appear to mention Flanagan and was deleted after around 20 minutes. Shirilla's Instagram account is believed to be managed by her parents, although it is unclear who posted the self-pitying Instagram story.

Shirilla, from prison in Ohio, is in regular contact with her family and Tuesday's post will almost certainly have been made with her blessing. The video appeared to be Shirilla's attempt to hit back at critics following the release of hit Netflix documentary The Crash, with many viewers slating the young killer for her callous antics at the time of the tragedy.

She showed clips of herself recovering at home from multiple broken bones and head trauma from the crash, including one with her boyfriend's clothing saying: 'I found one of his shirts. It smells like him.





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