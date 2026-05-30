Mackenzie Shirilla's texts surface as 'hell on wheels' driver's appeal collides with Netflix's 'The Crash'

Amid renewed attention from Netflix’s 'The Crash,' Mackenzie Shirilla's attorneys are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to review whether her post-conviction claims deserve a hearing.

Investigators to comb Brian and Lynette Hooker’s sailboat and new search zone in Bahamas disappearance 'Spokane 3' protesters convicted on federal conspiracy charges for blocking ICE transfer in WashingtonFox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Jewish student abuse alleged, disrespecting Charlie Kirk, woke work Sheridan Gorman’s alleged illegal immigrant killer caught with weapon while in jail custody, police say Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Lynette Hooker's new search, Alex Murdaugh clerk, phony Tom Selleck scam Viral bodycam captures Florida deputy's traffic stop unravel as he accuses one-handed driver of holding phoneFBI and Texas authorities arrest 276 suspected child predators, rescue 89 children in sweeping operation Spanberger ripped over ignored ICE detainer after illegal alien with 18 prior charges accused of sex assault Lawsuit accuses GKN Aerospace of negligence, trespass after Memorial Day chemical evacuation in California Anna Kepner’s suspected cruise ship killer carried out ‘barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act’: prosecutorsAmtrak fire near Penn Station triggers major NYC commuter disruptions, NJ Transit and LIRR cancellations ‘Ghosts’ on Florida highways: Roadside sting snares 249 illegal immigrants, officers warn many more hiding12-year-old boy dies after raft capsizes during school trip in Pennsylvania Hawaii police arrest 'armed and extremely dangerous' man suspected in three killings on the Big IslandTrans athlete AB Hernandez advances in California girls' track and field championship amid Save Girls' Sports rallyNew Yorkers lambast former leader Eric Adams as ‘crooked as hell’Clay Travis: Democratic policies have ruined much of what makes Los Angeles fantasticUCLA student speaks out after being confronted by violent protestersAuthorities in Ohio released bodycam footage showing the twisted behavior of Mackenzie Shirilla who crashed her car into a wall at over 100mph to kill her boyfriend in 2022.

Newly released jail calls and text messages are shedding fresh light on the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, the Ohio woman dubbed"hell on wheels," whose murder conviction is back in the spotlight thanks to Netflix’s"The Crash.

" Shirilla, now 21, is serving two concurrent terms of 15 years to life in person for killing Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, after prosecutors said she deliberately slammed her Toyota Camry into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, on July 31, 2022. Prosecutors argued at trial that Shirilla "This was not reckless driving. This was murder. She had a mission, and she executed it with precision.

The mission was death.

"OHIO TEEN WHO INTENTIONALLY KILLED BOYFRIEND IN HIGH-SPEED CRASH LEFT TWISTED ONLINE TRIBUTES TO HIMSince the documentary was released on May 15, police have released text messages between Shirilla and her boyfriend, Russo, as well as jailhouse calls and bodycam footage from the day of the crash, according to Fox 8. The texts, reviewed by the local outlet, reveal that Shirilla complained to Russo about blackouts years before the crash and again just weeks before it, including a July 2, 2022, message in which she described what she called her"worst black out.

"she blacked out beforeMackenzie Shirilla sits behind the wheel of her Toyota Camry alongside a photo of Davion Flanagan, one of two men she was convicted of murdering. But other messages painted a darker picture of the couple’s relationship. Shirilla reportedly messaged,"THIS IS WHY I J WANNA F---ING KMS " and"I’m gonna kill someone.

" In another message, according to Fox 8, she told Russo to"treat the girl who would die for you a little better. "Along with the new text messages, her father, Steve Shirilla, has been placed on administrative leave from his job at a Catholic school for participating in the documentary, according to According to the outlet, the school, Mary Queen of Peace School, sent a letter to families said that is investigating claims that a teacher at the school"has demonstrated poor judgment.

"Mackenzie Shirilla looks on during her sentencing in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. She was found guilty of four counts of murder and other charges related to the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his friend, Davion Flanagan, in July 2022.

The messages have resurfaced as Shirilla’s lawyers asked the Ohio Supreme Court to review whether her postconviction claims should be heard after a lower court ruled her petition was filed one day too late. In a filing with the Ohio Supreme Court reviewed by Fox News Digital, Shirilla’s attorneys argue her trial lawyers failed to adequately investigate evidence that she suffered from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS.

The syndrome they say could have caused her to lose consciousness before the crash. The defense says the condition was only"cursorily referenced" at trial, despite Shirilla and her family allegedly putting her attorneys on notice about it. Her lawyers now argue trial counsel should have dug deeper and sought expert testimony to explain whether POTS could account for Shirilla’s failure to brake before impact.

"We are confident that any court that reviews this case will come to the same conclusion. " Before delivering her verdict in 2023, Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo said Shirilla was on a"mission. " "This was not reckless driving. This was murder," the judge said at the time as Shirilla wept in court.

"She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The mission was death. "





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

In Court Trials Homicide True Crime Us Crime World

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mackenzie Shirilla's Prison Comments on Remorse and ParoleMackenzie Shirilla, convicted of murdering her boyfriend, referred to herself as the 'third victim' of the fatal crash during a jail call. She expressed concerns about her future and lack of shown remorse, while a former inmate, Gypsy, commented on the parole process and what Shirilla needs to do to have a chance.

Read more »

Mackenzie Shirilla’s Pursuit of Fame in Jailhouse Phone CallsMackenzie Shirilla, a mother and daughter duo convicted of double murder, discussed their newfound notoriety and fame-hungry aspirations in jailhouse phone calls. Shirilla's mom Natalie cackled in jailhouse phone calls about the global media attention, while Mackenzie fantasized about capitalizing on her crimes to launch a career in Hollywood.

Read more »

Mackenzie Shirilla’s dad reveals bizarre reason he believes killer daughter is innocent“She was 17. She’s a dumb kid. She didn’t do it on purpose.”

Read more »

Mackenzie Shirilla's Prison Record: Multiple Disciplinary Actions and IncidentsMackenzie Shirilla, who was convicted in the 'Hell on Wheels' fatal car crash, has faced numerous disciplinary actions and incidents while serving time at the Ohio Reformatory for Women prison. These include a NSFW video call, possession of contraband, and inappropriate behavior towards prison officials.

Read more »