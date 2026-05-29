Mackenzie Shirilla's Prison Record: Multiple Disciplinary Actions and Incidents

Mackenzie Shirilla, who was convicted in the 'Hell on Wheels' fatal car crash, has faced numerous disciplinary actions and incidents while serving time at the Ohio Reformatory for Women prison. These include a NSFW video call, possession of contraband, and inappropriate behavior towards prison officials.

Shirilla ran afoul of the Ohio Reformatory for Women rules numerous times, including for a NSFW video call in 2025 during which she allegedly showed her breasts to a visitor who flashed a dildo.

She was also written up for possession of altered clothing and nude magazine pictures, and put on a 30-day recreation restriction for dancing outside the gym instead of exercising. In January 2025, she was cited for having a packet of unknown medication and a personal photo containing drug use. In September 2024, she was accused of hiding contraband items such as food, fashion accessories, and unusual items like pink and purple rubber balloons.

She also had unapproved video visits with an ex-inmate and was restricted from video visits for 60 days. In April 2025, she argued with prison officials over whether she was properly dressed and made inappropriate comments





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Mackenzie Shirilla Ohio Reformatory For Women Prison Disciplinary Actions Contraband Video Calls Prison Rules Violation Prisoner Behavior Prisoner Misconduct

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