Mackenzie Phillips Reveals She and Valerie Bertinelli Used Cocaine During 'One Day at a Time' Filming

In a candid interview, Mackenzie Phillips disclosed that she and her 'One Day at a Time' co-star Valerie Bertinelli engaged in wine and cocaine use during lunch breaks while working on the beloved sitcom. She discussed their enduring friendship, her struggles with addiction, and how her past has ultimately empowered her.

Mackenzie Phillips , known for her role as Julie Cooper on the CBS sitcom One Day at a Time, has opened up about her and co-star Valerie Bertinelli 's substance use during the show's run.

In an interview with Fox News Digital at the Chiller Theatre Expo, Phillips revealed that during lunch breaks, she and Bertinelli would drive to her house, get in the pool, drink wine, and use cocaine. She clarified that Bertinelli did not have the same addiction issues she did, but they did use together in the dressing room on occasion.

Phillips, now a woman of a certain age, reflected on their enduring friendship that began when they were teenagers, 15 and 14 respectively, filming the series from 1975 to 1984. She described them as a family, acknowledging periods where her addiction caused strain. Phillips recounted reaching out to Bertinelli during times of sobriety, leaving voicemails to indicate her progress without demanding a response. She emphasized that her past experiences, though painful, have shaped her into the person she is today.

Faith keeps her grounded, and she expressed gratitude for her history, stating she would not erase it even if she could. Phillips is the daughter of musician John Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas





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