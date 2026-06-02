Mackenzie Phillips Recalls Wine and Cocaine Lunch Breaks with Valerie Bertinelli on One Day at a Time

Mackenzie Phillips reveals that she and Valerie Bertinelli would drink wine and snort cocaine during lunch breaks on the set of One Day at a Time. Phillips clarifies that Bertinelli did not struggle with addiction like she did.

Mackenzie Phillips is opening up about the wild behind-the-scenes antics she shared with her One Day at a Time co-star Valerie Bertinelli . The two played sisters on the hit family-friendly sitcom from 1975 to 1984, but Phillips has revealed that their lunch breaks often involved drinking wine and snorting cocaine at her home.

In a recent interview at the Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany, New Jersey, Phillips, now 66, told Fox News Digital that during lunch break, Valerie and I would drive to my house, get in the pool, drink wine, and snort coke. She emphasized that Bertinelli, also 66, has spoken about their drug use openly in her own memoirs, so she wasn't revealing anything new. Phillips stressed that she was the one struggling with addiction, not Bertinelli.

Valerie didn't have the kind of addiction that I had, she didn't have addiction, Phillips said. They would also do coke together in the dressing room, but Phillips noted that she was the one who got caught, and she's grateful for that because it eventually led her to seek help. Bertinelli has previously admitted to trying cocaine with Phillips when she was a teenager.

In her memoir Losing It, she recalled using cocaine with her ex-husband, the late Eddie Van Halen, even during their wedding preparations. The priest we tapped to perform the ceremony gave us questionnaires so he could get to know us better and offer more personal words. As we filled out the forms at home, we each held a little vial of coke, she wrote, adding that it doesn't really bode well for the marriage.

Phillips described herself as the obvious rebel on set in a 2023 interview on her sister Chynna Phillips's YouTube channel. She said that while she got caught doing drugs and faced consequences, Bertinelli was able to slide under the radar because she wasn't using to the same extent. Phillips won her first major film role at age 12 in George Lucas's American Graffiti and went on to star as rebellious teen Julie Cooper on One Day at a Time.

The show made her the highest-paid actor at the time, according to Variety, but her career was derailed by drug addiction. She was fired twice from the show. In her 2009 memoir High on Arrival, she made the shocking allegation that she had a 10-year incestuous relationship with her father, John Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas. She also revealed that her father taught her to roll joints at 10 and she tried cocaine at 11.

Reflecting on her firing, Phillips said her addiction was so powerful that she thought she would easily get another job, but she became unhirable for a long time. After getting sober, she had to put her pride aside and audition again, eventually landing roles on So Weird, Orange Is the New Black, and the One Day at a Time reboot. The Daily Mail contacted Bertinelli's representatives for comment but did not receive a response





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