Actress Mackenzie Phillips has detailed her and Valerie Bertinelli's cocaine use during the filming of the beloved sitcom One Day at a Time, clarifying that Bertinelli did not have an addiction. This revelation comes as part of a broader reflection on their friendship and her journey toward sobriety.

Mackenzie Phillips , known for her role as Julie Cooper on the sitcom One Day at a Time, has opened up about her past substance use during the show's run.

In a recent interview, Phillips revealed that she and her costar Valerie Bertinelli, who played Barbara Cooper, would occasionally use cocaine together during lunch breaks and in the dressing room. She clarified that Bertinelli did not have an addiction like her own and that she was the one who ultimately faced consequences, including being fired twice from the series due to substance abuse issues.

The show, which aired on CBS from 1975 to 1984, followed the character Ann Romano, a mother rebuilding her life with her two teenage daughters after a divorce. Despite the challenges, Phillips reflected on the deep bond they shared, describing the cast as a family. She noted that their friendship faced difficulties while she worked toward sobriety but eventually healed, emphasizing the strength and empowerment derived from her history and faith.

Recent unrelated incidents include a shelter-in-place order in West Point due to reports of gunfire, a call from Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams for a significant reduction to a data center project in Box Elder County, the identification of 71-year-old James Witten as a victim found dead on his porch, and a mountain biking accident in Salt Lake County that required a helicopter rescue





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